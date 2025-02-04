ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Alliance Functioning Well And Will Continue To Do So: Farooq Abdullah

Dr Farooq Abdullah urged the Centre to come clean on facts as the terror activities are still happening in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 9:18 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2025, 9:49 PM IST

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister and National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, on Tuesday said that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is functioning well and will continue to do so in the future.

He addressed a media conference during the sidelines of an event in GMC Jammu on International Cancer Day. Answering a question on the Delhi election, he said, “I will have to become an astrologer so that I can tell you what will happen in the Delhi elections. How would I know who will come and who will go?"

Dr Farooq Abdullah further said that the attack carried out by unidentified militants in Behibagh village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district was in contrast with the centre's normalcy claims in Jammu and Kashmir. "Question to those who are beating drums in and outside Parliament that militancy has been wiped out and normalcy has returned to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

On Monday militants shot dead a former army soldier and injured his wife and a niece in the Behibagh area of Kulgam district. Dr Farooq said as the terror activities are still happening in J&K, then the government at the centre should come clean on the facts. "The union government, day in and day out is claiming that terrorism has ended in J&K. But this is not the reality. The central government should come clean on the situation," he said.

When asked whether he would take a holy bath at Kumbh Mela, Farooq Abdullah said, "I bathe at home. My God does not reside in water.” He further elaborated, stating, “My God is not in temples, mosques, or gurudwaras. My God is in my heart.”

