Indus Water Treaty ‘Unfair’ To J&K: CM Omar Abdullah Says Home Ministry Issuing Advisory On Student Safety

Srinagar: Following India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said they have not been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty as it has been the ‘most unfair’ to the region.
The suspension of the 1960 water agreement known as IWT between India and Pakistan is among the series of measures announced by the central government following the Pahalgam attack.
"The government of India has taken some steps. As far as J&K is concerned, let us be honest we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty. We have always believed that the Indus Water Treaty has been the most unfair document to the people of J&K,” he told reporters after meeting with representatives of Kashmir's trade bodies in Srinagar.
Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, he said that they wanted to send out sympathy to the families of slain tourists instead of talking about economic losses.
At least 26 tourists were killed by the terrorists when they opened fire on them in the high-altitude Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon. This has resulted in a mass exodus of tourists and cancellation of tourist bookings, spurring losses.
But the Chief Minister said none among the stakeholders talked about the economic impact.
“This incident has dealt a major blow to the tourism industry. But right now, we are not counting rupees and paisa but we must recognize the severe economic impact,” Abdullah added.
Every month that tourism suffers, it hurts the driver, the hotelier, the shopkeeper — this is not just an industry loss, it's a loss for the community," Omar said. "This is not about me, what happens to me. It’s about what happens to my home. What happens to my son? What happens to my taxi? What happens to my livelihood? This is about our collective pain."
The stakeholders gave several suggestions in the meeting with Abdullah and he assured participants that the government would act swiftly on them.
He addressed concerns about the safety of the Kashmiri students living outside Jammu and Kashmir. "There is significant insecurity among Kashmiris especially students outside J&K. The Home Minister assured me that steps will be taken to ensure their safety and an advisory from the Home Ministry is expected," he added.
According to him, he spoke with chief ministers of several states about the harassment and assault of students besides sending ministers to several states to ensure the safety of students.
He also took on a few media outlets accusing them of stoking division in the name of religion.
“In a show of solidarity for the victims of the Pahalgam attack, a two-minute silence was observed at Jamia Masjid Srinagar. But they will not show this,” Abdullah added.
He said that he is a slap on those media outlets who believe in division in the name of religion saying, “They do this just to keep their shops running”.
The Chief Minister also announced that the government is planning to reward a Kashmiri pony operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah who was killed during the Pahalgam attack while attempting to save tourists.