Indus Water Treaty ‘Unfair’ To J&K: CM Omar Abdullah Says Home Ministry Issuing Advisory On Student Safety

Srinagar: Following India’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said they have not been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty as it has been the ‘most unfair’ to the region.

The suspension of the 1960 water agreement known as IWT between India and Pakistan is among the series of measures announced by the central government following the Pahalgam attack.

"The government of India has taken some steps. As far as J&K is concerned, let us be honest we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty. We have always believed that the Indus Water Treaty has been the most unfair document to the people of J&K,” he told reporters after meeting with representatives of Kashmir's trade bodies in Srinagar.

Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, he said that they wanted to send out sympathy to the families of slain tourists instead of talking about economic losses.

At least 26 tourists were killed by the terrorists when they opened fire on them in the high-altitude Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon. This has resulted in a mass exodus of tourists and cancellation of tourist bookings, spurring losses.

But the Chief Minister said none among the stakeholders talked about the economic impact.

“This incident has dealt a major blow to the tourism industry. But right now, we are not counting rupees and paisa but we must recognize the severe economic impact,” Abdullah added.

Every month that tourism suffers, it hurts the driver, the hotelier, the shopkeeper — this is not just an industry loss, it's a loss for the community," Omar said. "This is not about me, what happens to me. It’s about what happens to my home. What happens to my son? What happens to my taxi? What happens to my livelihood? This is about our collective pain."