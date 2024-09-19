ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Polls: PM Modi To Address Two BJP Rallies Today; Check Venues

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

According to the itinerary of the Prime Minister's visit, PM Modi will first arrive in Srinagar where he will address a mega election rally at the Sheri-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar's Sonwar which is expected to be attended by good number of BJP workers mobilised by the saffron party. The PM will later fly to Jammu where he will address another rally in Katra to seek votes for the BJP candidates.

Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kashmir on Thursday September 19, 2024
Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kashmir on Thursday September 19, 2024 (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid tight security arrangements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Srinagar on Thursday to address a mega election rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar in Srinagar as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing election campaign. The PM is scheduled to visit Jammu for another election rally to seek votes for the BJP candidates.

The rally venue and roads leading to it have been decorated with lights and BJP flags, setting the stage for the Prime Minister's address. Security arrangements have been tightened across the city to ensure the event goes smoothly.

"We have made elaborate security arrangements for the VVIP visit. Elections and VVIP visits are connected. All measures are in place," said V K Birdhi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

This marks Modi’s first election rally in Srinagar during the BJP's campaign for the ongoing Assembly Elections in the union territory, which are being held after a decade and for the first time after abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile J&K state.

Ahead of his Jammu and Kashmir visit, PM Modi took to X to update people about it.

"I look forward to being among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Will address a rally in Srinagar and Katra. Yesterday’s turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant," the PM wrote.

Earlier, on September 14, PM Modi addressed a rally in Doda district of Jammu. BJP workers across Kashmir have been mobilized to attend the event. Later today, the Prime Minister will also visit Jammu Katra to continue the party's election efforts.

Read more:

  1. On 74th Birthday, PM Modi Relishes Odia Delicacy 'Kheer', Reminiscences Mother In Bhubaneswar
  2. PM Modi Releases 1st Instalment Of Rs 2,044 Cr To 5.11 Lakh PMAY-G Beneficiaries

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid tight security arrangements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Srinagar on Thursday to address a mega election rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar in Srinagar as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing election campaign. The PM is scheduled to visit Jammu for another election rally to seek votes for the BJP candidates.

The rally venue and roads leading to it have been decorated with lights and BJP flags, setting the stage for the Prime Minister's address. Security arrangements have been tightened across the city to ensure the event goes smoothly.

"We have made elaborate security arrangements for the VVIP visit. Elections and VVIP visits are connected. All measures are in place," said V K Birdhi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

This marks Modi’s first election rally in Srinagar during the BJP's campaign for the ongoing Assembly Elections in the union territory, which are being held after a decade and for the first time after abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile J&K state.

Ahead of his Jammu and Kashmir visit, PM Modi took to X to update people about it.

"I look forward to being among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Will address a rally in Srinagar and Katra. Yesterday’s turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant," the PM wrote.

Earlier, on September 14, PM Modi addressed a rally in Doda district of Jammu. BJP workers across Kashmir have been mobilized to attend the event. Later today, the Prime Minister will also visit Jammu Katra to continue the party's election efforts.

Read more:

  1. On 74th Birthday, PM Modi Relishes Odia Delicacy 'Kheer', Reminiscences Mother In Bhubaneswar
  2. PM Modi Releases 1st Instalment Of Rs 2,044 Cr To 5.11 Lakh PMAY-G Beneficiaries
Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI KASHMIR VISITPM MODIJK ASSEMBLY POLLSPM MODI JK VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.