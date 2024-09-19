J&K Assembly Polls: PM Modi To Address Two BJP Rallies Today; Check Venues

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid tight security arrangements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Srinagar on Thursday to address a mega election rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar in Srinagar as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing election campaign. The PM is scheduled to visit Jammu for another election rally to seek votes for the BJP candidates.

The rally venue and roads leading to it have been decorated with lights and BJP flags, setting the stage for the Prime Minister's address. Security arrangements have been tightened across the city to ensure the event goes smoothly.

"We have made elaborate security arrangements for the VVIP visit. Elections and VVIP visits are connected. All measures are in place," said V K Birdhi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

This marks Modi’s first election rally in Srinagar during the BJP's campaign for the ongoing Assembly Elections in the union territory, which are being held after a decade and for the first time after abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile J&K state.

Ahead of his Jammu and Kashmir visit, PM Modi took to X to update people about it.

"I look forward to being among the people of Jammu and Kashmir today. Will address a rally in Srinagar and Katra. Yesterday’s turnout has shown that the people of J&K are very enthusiastic about the elections and are keen to make the poll process vibrant," the PM wrote.

Earlier, on September 14, PM Modi addressed a rally in Doda district of Jammu. BJP workers across Kashmir have been mobilized to attend the event. Later today, the Prime Minister will also visit Jammu Katra to continue the party's election efforts.