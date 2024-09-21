J&K Assembly Polls: Omar Abdullah Faces Tough Challenge From PDP's Agha Syed Muntazir On Budgam Seat

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): The Budgam Assembly seat, a traditional stronghold of the National Conference (NC), is set for a high-stakes contest in the upcoming elections. Former Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah will be contesting from this seat for the first time. However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Agha Syed Muntazir, the son of prominent Shia leader and former Hurriyat figure Agha Syed Hassan, to challenge NC's dominance.

Although eight candidates are in the fray, the main battle is expected to be between Omar Abdullah and Agha Syed Muntazir. Abdullah has the backing of NC stalwart and three-time Budgam winner, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a respected Shia leader with significant influence in the constituency. Mehdi, a Member of Parliament, has long been a key figure in Budgam's political landscape.

Despite Abdullah’s strong backing, political analysts believe his path to victory will not be easy. Agha Syed Muntazir enjoys considerable support due to his father’s deep-rooted influence among the Shia community in Budgam.PDP candidate Agha Syed Muntazir can give him a tough fight because Agha Hassan father of Agha Syed Muntazir is a well-known Shia leader who has a good grip on the voters of Budgam.

The NC has maintained a firm hold on the Budgam seat since 1977, with the exception of the 1972 election. NC leaders like Syed Ghulam Hussain Gilani and Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi have collectively secured seven wins for the party. Gilani, a four-time winner, notably defeated prominent rivals in the 1977, 1983, 1987, and 1996 elections. Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi followed in his footsteps, winning the seat three consecutive times in 2002, 2008, and 2014, securing NC’s grip on the constituency.

As voters prepare for the 2024 elections, all eyes will be on Budgam to see if Omar Abdullah can continue the NC’s decades-long dominance or if PDP’s Agha Syed Muntazir will break the winning streak.