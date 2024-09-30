JK Assembly Polls: Voters Along LoC And International Border To Cast Their Votes Tomorrow

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As votes are set to be cast for the 40 constituencies spread over seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, the air is charged with anticipation.
Polling stations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border will welcome voters on Tuesday for the Assembly elections 2024. Constituencies in North Kashmir, including the picturesque valleys of Karnah, Lolab, Gurez, and Uri, will be among the first to cast their votes. Meanwhile, the bustling areas of Jammu, including Marh, Akhnoor, and Chhamb, all situated along the LoC, are also preparing for the democratic process.
In Kupwara's Karnah, where the lush green hills meet the sky, 57,951 registered voters — 29,194 males, 28,755 females and two transgender individuals, are eligible to vote. This constituency features a diverse array of eight candidates, with key contenders such as the National Conference's Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, the Apni Party's Raja Manzoor Ahmad Khan, and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference's Naseer Ahmad Awan.
Lolab, boasting a robust electorate of 90,392, will witness eleven candidates competing for the trust of 45,319 males and 45,073 females. Among them are the National Conference's Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, the People's Democratic Party's Waqar ul Haq Khan, and JKPC's Mudasir Akbar Shah.
As the sun rises over Bandipora's Gurez, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, the serene landscape will welcome 22,131 voters — 11,647 males and 10,484 females — who will cast their ballots. Five candidates, including NC's Nazir Ahmad Khan and JKPC's Mohammad Hamza Lone, are competing against each other.
In Baramulla's Uri, with a total of 104,761 voters, the atmosphere is electric as six candidates, including NC's Sajjad Shafi and Independent candidate Taj Mohi ud Din, await the day.
Transitioning to Jammu, Marh is bustling with activity as 93,300 voters — 48,522 males, 44,777 females, and one transgender individual — prepare for the electoral process. This SC reserved seat features six candidates, with Congress's Mula Ram and BJP's Surinder Kumar at the forefront, both keen to win over the hearts of the electorate.
Akhnoor follows closely, where 95,265 voters, including 48,903 males, 46,360 females, and two transgender individuals, are poised to make their choice. With three candidates vying for attention, including Congress's Ashok Kumar and BJP's Mohan Lal, the competition promises to be fierce. In Chhamb, 105,672 voters — 54,138 males and 51,534 females — prepare to exercise their rights. Eight candidates are in the fray, including Congress's Tara Chand and BJP's Rajeev Sharma.
Besides these seven constituencies, Jammu and Kashmir also has five constituencies (in the Jammu region) along the International Border—Hiranagar, Ramgarh, Bishnah, Suchetgarh, and RS Pura-Jammu South—gearing up for the polls. Hiranagar is home to 87,939 voters, including 54,138 males and 51,534 females, with six candidates, including BJP's Vijay Kumar and Congress's Rakesh Kumar, competing for the public's favor.
Ramgarh, a SC reserved seat, has 105,672 voters—45,781 males and 42,158 females—looking to influence the future. Here, BJP's Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal and Congress's Yash Paul Kundal are prominent contenders.
In Bishnah, the enthusiasm is palpable among its 119,782 voters, which include 63,296 males, 56,485 females, and one transgender individual. This SC-reserved seat has nine candidates, including BJP's Rajeev Kumar and Congress's Neeraj Kundan. Suchetgarh, with 112,819 voters—59,432 males, 53,385 females, and two transgender individuals — features a lively contest among eleven candidates, including Congress's Bhusan Lal and BJP's Gharu Ram. RS Pura-Jammu South, home to 129,092 voters, will see fourteen candidates, including Congress's Raman Bhalla and BJP's Dr. Narinder Singh Raina.
Security measures have been heightened in these sensitive areas to ensure a smooth electoral process. The Election Commission of India has deployed additional personnel and resources to maintain order and address security concerns. A senior police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, "We have increased patrolling and deployed additional personnel to ensure a smooth and safe electoral process. Residents can feel secure while exercising their right to vote."
"There have been a few militancy-related incidents in the Jammu region, but everything is under check," the official added. Meanwhile, polling stations will open at 7 AM and close at 6 PM. The Election Commission has established 29 polling stations near the LoC and International Border for residents living in those areas.