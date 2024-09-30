ETV Bharat / bharat

JK Assembly Polls: Voters Along LoC And International Border To Cast Their Votes Tomorrow

Polling officials carry the election materials as they leave for their respective polling booths on the eve of the third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Udhampur on Monday ( ANI )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As votes are set to be cast for the 40 constituencies spread over seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, the air is charged with anticipation.

Polling stations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border will welcome voters on Tuesday for the Assembly elections 2024. Constituencies in North Kashmir, including the picturesque valleys of Karnah, Lolab, Gurez, and Uri, will be among the first to cast their votes. Meanwhile, the bustling areas of Jammu, including Marh, Akhnoor, and Chhamb, all situated along the LoC, are also preparing for the democratic process.

In Kupwara's Karnah, where the lush green hills meet the sky, 57,951 registered voters — 29,194 males, 28,755 females and two transgender individuals, are eligible to vote. This constituency features a diverse array of eight candidates, with key contenders such as the National Conference's Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, the Apni Party's Raja Manzoor Ahmad Khan, and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference's Naseer Ahmad Awan.

Lolab, boasting a robust electorate of 90,392, will witness eleven candidates competing for the trust of 45,319 males and 45,073 females. Among them are the National Conference's Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, the People's Democratic Party's Waqar ul Haq Khan, and JKPC's Mudasir Akbar Shah.

As the sun rises over Bandipora's Gurez, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, the serene landscape will welcome 22,131 voters — 11,647 males and 10,484 females — who will cast their ballots. Five candidates, including NC's Nazir Ahmad Khan and JKPC's Mohammad Hamza Lone, are competing against each other.

In Baramulla's Uri, with a total of 104,761 voters, the atmosphere is electric as six candidates, including NC's Sajjad Shafi and Independent candidate Taj Mohi ud Din, await the day.

Transitioning to Jammu, Marh is bustling with activity as 93,300 voters — 48,522 males, 44,777 females, and one transgender individual — prepare for the electoral process. This SC reserved seat features six candidates, with Congress's Mula Ram and BJP's Surinder Kumar at the forefront, both keen to win over the hearts of the electorate.