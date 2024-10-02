J&K Assembly Elections: From 65.84% To 63.45%, Voter Turnout Takes A Hit Over Ten Years

Srinagar: The third and final phase of Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Assembly elections concluded on October 1, 2024, marking a pivotal electoral milestone after a decade-long hiatus. Conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the extensive electoral process commenced with the announcement of the formal schedule on August 16, 2024.
The elections unfolded in three phases: the first phase, which covered 24 Assembly constituencies, was held on September 18; the second phase, encompassing 26 constituencies, took place on September 25; and the final phase, involving 40 constituencies, wrapped up on October 1.
According to ECI data, voter turnout in the first phase reached an impressive 61.38%, while the second phase saw a slightly lower turnout of 57.31%. Provisional figures for the final phase stand at 68.72%, leading to an overall voter turnout of 63.45% for the J&K Assembly elections in 2024.
Voter Turnout: 2008, 2014, and 2024
An analysis of voter turnout across multiple elections in Jammu and Kashmir highlights significant shifts in political sentiment and engagement in this sensitive region. The Assembly elections of 2008 witnessed a voter turnout of 61.01%, which saw an upward trend in 2014 with a notable increase to 65.84%. This positive trajectory, however, faced a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where voter turnout declined to 57.89%.
Interestingly, the 2024 Assembly elections provisionally recorded a turnout of 63.45%, reflecting a slight drop from the peak in 2014 but demonstrating improved voter engagement compared to the earlier Lok Sabha elections.
In the just concluded Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the voter turnout exhibited striking contrasts across the 20 districts. The Jammu Division saw a robust average voter turnout of 72.59%, while the Kashmir Division lagged significantly behind at 55.20%. This notable disparity highlights the differing political engagement levels among the regions, underscoring the complexities of the electoral landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.
Starting with the Kashmir Division, the district of Kupwara exhibited a voter turnout of 65.81% in the 2024 elections. This figure, while lower than its 71.48% turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections, signifies a robust engagement compared to the 63.43% seen in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. Baramulla recorded a voter turnout of 59.84%, indicating an increase from 57.29% in 2014. This reflects strong voter engagement, especially in contrast to the 54.49% turnout observed during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Bandipora achieved a turnout of 67.57%, significantly improving from 74.37% in the last Assembly elections but still higher than the 60.33% during the Lok Sabha elections.
Ganderbal reported a turnout of 62.83%, up from 66.92% in 2014, while Srinagar remained the lowest in the division with a turnout of just 30.08%, improving from 27.75% in 2014 and 21.57% in 2008. Budgam recorded a turnout of 63.28%, reflecting a solid turnout compared to 73.00% in 2014. Meanwhile, Pulwama showed a modest increase to 46.99%, slightly higher than its turnout of 44.08% in the previous Assembly elections. Shopian experienced a significant rise to 57.01%, up from 48.40% in 2014, while Kulgam also demonstrated strong engagement with a turnout of 63.14%, a considerable increase from 59.53% in 2014. Anantnag saw a turnout of 57.90%, slightly above the 60.60% recorded in 2014.
Overall, the Kashmir Division had an average voter turnout of 55.20% in the 2024 Assembly elections, reflecting a rebound compared to the 47.27% turnout seen in the Lok Sabha elections.
In stark contrast, the Jammu Division exhibited consistently high voter engagement. The district of Kishtwar led with a remarkable turnout of 80.20%, an increase from 76.03% in 2014. Doda followed closely with a turnout of 71.32%, slightly lower than its previous 73.92%. Ramban reported a turnout of 70.57%, improving from 70.95% in 2014. Reasi maintained a strong voter base with a turnout of 74.68%, showing stability compared to its 81.38% in 2014. Udhampur also demonstrated solid engagement at 75.87%, up from 76.89% previously.
Kathua recorded a turnout of 72.23%, lower than 77.11% in 2014, while Samba achieved 75.22%, a slight decrease from 79.66% in the last Assembly elections. The Jammu district experienced a turnout of 70.25%, down from 75.15% in 2014, while Rajouri saw 71.13%, reflecting a dip from 79.46% previously. Finally, Poonch displayed a strong turnout of 74.37%, slightly lower than 76.92% in 2014.
The Jammu Division achieved an average voter turnout of 72.59% in the 2024 Assembly elections that surpasses the engagement levels seen in the Kashmir Division.
Highest and Lowest Turnout
The highest voter turnout in the 2024 Assembly elections was recorded in the Inderwal Assembly Constituency in Kishtwar District, with an impressive 82.16%. This was followed by Padder-Nagseni (80.67%) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (80.45%) constituencies.
In contrast, the lowest turnout was seen in Habba Kadal in Srinagar district, at just 19.81%. Other constituencies with low engagement included Khanyar (26.09%) and Channapora (29.53%), all located within Srinagar District.
Peaceful Electoral Process
Polling for the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections concluded with a peaceful atmosphere. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, highlighted the successful execution of these elections, calling it a milestone for democratic resurgence in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The J&K Assembly elections have marked a significant deepening of democracy, inspiring a civic spirit that will resonate for years to come," Kumar stated. He emphasized that the elections reflect a triumph of democratic values over nefarious interests, painting a positive narrative around the electoral process in the region.
"By 7 PM (Tuesday), a voter turnout of 65.58% had been recorded across 40 Assembly Constituencies during the third phase. This year's elections showcased remarkable improvements in conduct and security compared to previous years," Kumar said. The CEC noted that meticulous planning and vigilant oversight ensured smooth and streamlined elections, with no repolls necessary—a stark contrast to the 170 incidents reported during the 2014 elections.
Electoral Participation
The 2024 elections saw a 23% increase in the electorate since 2014, with female electors rising by 27.90%. “Young voters showcased their aspirations for peace, democracy, and progress,” the CEC noted. Furthermore, the number of candidates contesting increased by 7% compared to the last Assembly elections. This diverse representation in candidates marks an evolution in the political landscape, showcasing heightened interest in governance among various demographics.