Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Voting for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 1.

In this phase, voting will be held for 40 assembly seats. The future of BJP-Congress depends on this phase, especially in the Jammu region, most of the seats are in the direct contest between Congress and BJP in Jammu, Kathua Samba, and Udhampur districts.

JK Assembly Elections Final Phase: Polling Parties Dispatched For Border Areas Of Jammu (Video: ETV Bharat)

The polling parties were dispatched to polling booths in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur districts on Monday amid tight security arrangements.

The polling for sensitive border districts of Jammu including Samba, Kathua, and Jammu will take place tomorrow. In the last 24 hours, a gunfight has erupted between militants and security forces in Kathua and Rajouri in the Kathua encounter and one police personnel lost his life while neutralising a militant.

The campaigning for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections came to an end on Sunday evening. In this phase, the voting for 40 assembly seats is on October 1. In Jammu, Samba, Katwah, and Udhampur districts, there is a direct contest between Congress and BJP on most of the seats, while in Kashmir, there are three-way contests on most of the seats.

In the first election after the abrogation of Article 370, all parties put their full strength on the last day. On Sunday alone, 94 polling parties were sent to far-flung areas in Bani in Kathua and six in Chenani and Ramnagar in Udhampur.

Voter enthusiasm has been seen in two phases of the elections so far. On September 18, 61.38 per cent of voting was recorded in the first phase while on September 26, 57.31 per cent of voting was recorded in the second phase. After the final phase of voting, the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

