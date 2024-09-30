ETV Bharat / bharat

JK Assembly Elections Final Phase: Polling Parties Dispatched For Border Areas Of Jammu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The polling parties were dispatched for polling booths in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur districts amid tight security arrangements.

JK Assembly Elections Final Phase: Polling Parties Dispatched For Border Areas Of Jammu
Designated Polling Officers Sent To Polling Booth (ETV Bharat)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Voting for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 1.

In this phase, voting will be held for 40 assembly seats. The future of BJP-Congress depends on this phase, especially in the Jammu region, most of the seats are in the direct contest between Congress and BJP in Jammu, Kathua Samba, and Udhampur districts.

JK Assembly Elections Final Phase: Polling Parties Dispatched For Border Areas Of Jammu (Video: ETV Bharat)

The polling parties were dispatched to polling booths in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur districts on Monday amid tight security arrangements.

The polling for sensitive border districts of Jammu including Samba, Kathua, and Jammu will take place tomorrow. In the last 24 hours, a gunfight has erupted between militants and security forces in Kathua and Rajouri in the Kathua encounter and one police personnel lost his life while neutralising a militant.

The campaigning for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections came to an end on Sunday evening. In this phase, the voting for 40 assembly seats is on October 1. In Jammu, Samba, Katwah, and Udhampur districts, there is a direct contest between Congress and BJP on most of the seats, while in Kashmir, there are three-way contests on most of the seats.

In the first election after the abrogation of Article 370, all parties put their full strength on the last day. On Sunday alone, 94 polling parties were sent to far-flung areas in Bani in Kathua and six in Chenani and Ramnagar in Udhampur.

Voter enthusiasm has been seen in two phases of the elections so far. On September 18, 61.38 per cent of voting was recorded in the first phase while on September 26, 57.31 per cent of voting was recorded in the second phase. After the final phase of voting, the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Read More

  1. Multilateral Contests, Relative Vs Relative In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 3
  2. J&K Polls: 23 Government Officials Suspended, Rs 130 Crore Seized In Violation Of MCC Guidelines

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Voting for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 1.

In this phase, voting will be held for 40 assembly seats. The future of BJP-Congress depends on this phase, especially in the Jammu region, most of the seats are in the direct contest between Congress and BJP in Jammu, Kathua Samba, and Udhampur districts.

JK Assembly Elections Final Phase: Polling Parties Dispatched For Border Areas Of Jammu (Video: ETV Bharat)

The polling parties were dispatched to polling booths in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur districts on Monday amid tight security arrangements.

The polling for sensitive border districts of Jammu including Samba, Kathua, and Jammu will take place tomorrow. In the last 24 hours, a gunfight has erupted between militants and security forces in Kathua and Rajouri in the Kathua encounter and one police personnel lost his life while neutralising a militant.

The campaigning for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections came to an end on Sunday evening. In this phase, the voting for 40 assembly seats is on October 1. In Jammu, Samba, Katwah, and Udhampur districts, there is a direct contest between Congress and BJP on most of the seats, while in Kashmir, there are three-way contests on most of the seats.

In the first election after the abrogation of Article 370, all parties put their full strength on the last day. On Sunday alone, 94 polling parties were sent to far-flung areas in Bani in Kathua and six in Chenani and Ramnagar in Udhampur.

Voter enthusiasm has been seen in two phases of the elections so far. On September 18, 61.38 per cent of voting was recorded in the first phase while on September 26, 57.31 per cent of voting was recorded in the second phase. After the final phase of voting, the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Read More

  1. Multilateral Contests, Relative Vs Relative In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 3
  2. J&K Polls: 23 Government Officials Suspended, Rs 130 Crore Seized In Violation Of MCC Guidelines

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS FINAL PHASEJK ASSEMBLY POLLSTIGHT SECURITY ARRANGEMENTSJK ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS FINAL PHASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.