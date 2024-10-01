J&K Assembly Elections: Final Phase Sees 44.08% Voter Turnout By 1 PM; Jammu's Chhamb Leads, Kashmir's Sopore The Lowest

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As voting continues for Phase 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, the overall polling percentage as of 1 PM has surged to 44.08 per cent, a sharp increase from 11.60 per cent at 9 AM. This marks a rise of 32.48 percentage points, indicating a significant boost in voter turnout. The highest turnout has been recorded in Jammu division's Chhamb, with a voter turnout of 53.21 per cent, while Kashmir division's Sopore continues to have the lowest at 27.76 per cent.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s 1 PM update, The Akhnoor (SC) constituency saw a considerable jump in voter participation, rising from 14.42 per cent at 9 AM to 51.66 per cent by 1 PM, a leap of 37.24 percentage points. Similarly, Bani experienced one of the highest increases, moving from 14.38 per cent to 52.96 per cent, a surge of 38.58 points. In Bahu, turnout rose to 36.78 per cent, up by 26.48 points from the 10.30 per cent reported earlier in the morning.

Bandipora also saw a notable increase in voter turnout, going from 10.45 per cent to 40.13 per cent, marking a 29.68-point rise. Baramulla moved from 7.38 per cent to 31.18 per cent, a rise of 23.80 points. In Basohli, voter turnout increased to 48.70 per cent, showing a surge of 37.03 points. Billawar experienced a similar upward trend, rising by 37.64 points to 51.54 per cent. Meanwhile, Bishnah (SC) rose from 12.38 per cent to 47.49 per cent, an increase of 35.11 points. In Gulmarg, voter turnout saw a considerable rise of 30.39 percentage points, moving from 10.60 per cent at 9 AM to 40.99 per cent by 1 PM.

Other constituencies also showed strong voter engagement. Chenani rose sharply from 14.99 per cent to 52.24 per cent, a significant 37.25-point surge. Chhamb had the highest turnout overall, with an increase of 39.60 points from its 9 AM. figure of 13.61 per cent. Gurez (ST) also demonstrated an impressive turnout, rising to 52.45 per cent, a 39.27-point increase from its earlier 13.18 per cent. Handwara rose from 13.46 per cent to 47.10 per cent, up by 33.64 points, and Hiranagar reached 48.97 per cent, a rise of 35.48 points.

In Jammu East, voter turnout increased by 28.62 points to reach 36.88 per cent. Jammu North saw a rise of 28.24 points, reaching 37.93 per cent. Jammu West increased by 26.46 points, reaching 35.54 per cent. Jasrota also saw a considerable increase in turnout, rising by 37.06 points to 50.96 per cent. Karnah showed a rise of 34.35 points, reaching 45.35 per cent. Kathua (SC) increased by 36.76 points to reach 48.41 per cent.

Kupwara saw its voter turnout increase from 10.00 per cent to 37.52 per cent, a rise of 27.52 points. Langate recorded an increase of 30.05 points, reaching 41.11 per cent. Lolab rose to 41.27 per cent, an increase of 30.50 points. Marh (SC) saw a surge of 36.09 points, with turnout reaching 50.03 per cent. In Nagrota, voter turnout reached 49.07 per cent, up by 36.19 points. Pattan also saw a rise of 30.98 points, reaching 38.64 per cent.

In RS Pura - Jammu South, voter turnout reached 39.05 per cent, a rise of 27.13 points. Rafiabad saw an increase of 29.20 points, with turnout reaching 40.69 per cent. Ramgarh (SC) increased by 36.18 points to reach 50.40 per cent. Ramnagar (SC) saw a significant rise of 37.27 points, reaching 52.54 per cent. Samba also saw a sharp increase in turnout, reaching 49.41 per cent, a rise of 37.00 points.

In Sonawari, voter turnout increased by 30.81 points to reach 43.30 per cent. Sopore, which still records the lowest turnout, rose from 6.71 per cent to 27.76 per cent, a modest increase of 21.05 points. Suchetgarh (SC) saw a rise of 32.81 points, with turnout reaching 43.26 per cent. Trehgam saw an increase of 30.16 points, reaching 41.28 per cent. Udhampur East rose from 13.96 per cent to 51.64 per cent, marking a 37.68-point increase. Udhampur West saw a similar rise, increasing by 37.49 points to reach 50.38 per cent.

In Uri, voter turnout rose by 32.92 points, reaching 41.49 per cent. Vijaypur increased from 13.32 per cent to 49.35 per cent, a rise of 36.03 points. Finally, Wagoora-Kreeri saw an increase of 28.50 points, with voter turnout reaching 38.00 per cent.

Polling will continue until 6 PM. According to the ECI, voting has so far been reported as peaceful across all constituencies. Meanwhile, authorities have implemented amplified security measures across the region to ensure a smooth electoral process.