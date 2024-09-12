ETV Bharat / bharat

JK Assembly Elections 2024: Army Chief In Srinagar To Review Security In Kashmir

Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar to review security in Kashmir ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir ( Indian Army )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived here on Thursday evening to evaluate security measures as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its first Assembly elections in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

According to senior Army officials posted in Srinagar, Gen. Dwivedi is expected to be briefed by security forces and formation commanders on the situation, with a focus on constituencies along the Line of Control (LoC).

"The COAS (Chief of Army Staff) will visit forward areas of North Kashmir tomorrow and will return to Delhi," a senior official said, without divulging further details.

The security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Kupwara district on Wednesday.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Searches in the indicated area led to the recovery of a large haul of war-like stores, including AK-47 rounds, hand grenades, RPG rounds, and materials for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)," a Defence spokesperson based in Srinagar said in a statement.