J&K Assembly Election: Congress, NC Leaders To Hold Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks As Nomination Deadline Looms

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Sources said that top Congress leaders including Salman Khurshid and KC Venugopal, along with local leaders, will meet with JKNC’s Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, and Shami Oberoi at Abdullah’s Gupkar residence in Srinagar to finalize seat sharing as part of the pre-poll alliance.

(Left to right): NC vice President Omar Abdullah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting in Srinagar on Thursday Aug 22, 2024 (ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As the deadline for submitting nominations for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections approaches, Congress leaders are set to hold a critical meeting with the National Conference (NC) on Monday afternoon to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement.

Top party sources revealed that senior Congress leaders, including Salman Khurshid and KC Venugopal, along with local leaders, will meet with JKNC’s Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, and Shami Oberoi at Abdullah’s Gupkar residence in Srinagar. The discussions are aimed at cementing a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the much-anticipated elections.

The meeting comes at a pivotal moment, as Tuesday marks the last date for filing nominations for the first phase of the elections in the Union Territory.

A leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that both parties are striving to reach a consensus to strengthen their joint efforts against rival political forces. However, sources indicate that differences over key constituencies persist, with both sides under pressure to finalize a workable formula before time runs out.

Commenting on the meeting, National Conference leader Nasir Aslam said, “Senior Congress leaders are coming to meet our leadership. Whatever has to happen will be cleared by this evening.”

The National Conference and the Congress on August 22 sealed a pre-poll alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections being held for the first time after Article 370 abrogation by the BJP government at the Centre on August 5, 2019.

