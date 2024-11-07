J&K Assembly Adjourned For Second Day Amid Tensions Over Article 370 Resolution: Who Said What

Srinagar: A heated confrontation unfolded in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday, as MLAs clashed over a resolution calling for the restoration of the region's special status under Article 370. Tensions culminated in Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's decision to adjourn the session for the day, marking the second consecutive day of disruption.

Sunil Sharma, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition, condemned the resolution passed in favor of restoring J&K's special status as "illegal and unconstitutional," asserting that it compromised the Assembly's integrity.

"No Assembly can override the Supreme Court's decisions on such matters. We demand that this illegal resolution be withdrawn along with an unconditional apology," Sharma said, adding that his party would persist in its opposition. "If the Speaker uses his powers against us, we will see to that as well," he warned.

Senior Congress leader Tariq Karra expressed dismay at BJP's disagreement, framing it as opposition to the region's demand for statehood and constitutional guarantees.

"What BJP leaders are doing is pure politics. We are only asking for what was taken from us," Karra stated. Khursheed Sheikh, an independent MLA from Langate, echoed this sentiment, explaining his use of banners advocating for Article 370 and the release of political prisoners.

"We wanted to present our case peacefully, but BJP disrupted the Assembly's sanctity with their protests," Sheikh said, urging the government to present a more explicit resolution.

Veteran CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami lamented the loss of opportunity to address critical issues facing the people of J&K, including inflation and unemployment.

"This chaos is a disservice to those who elected us. We need to show restraint and work towards constructive debate," he said. Tarigami called for an end to disorderly conduct, emphasizing that members should focus on substantive discussion rather than chaotic protests.

National Conference (NC) leader Dr Sajad Shafi argued that the BJP's actions were disruptive despite the Speaker's willingness to hear their grievances. He underscored that the Assembly's resolution aligns with public sentiment, noting that people across Jammu celebrated it. Meanwhile, Sajad Lone of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) continued to criticize the resolution as insufficient, demanding a "clear condemnation" of the 2019 decision that removed J&K's special status. "This resolution looks like a fixed match," he added, highlighting his support for an independent MLA who faced heckling on the Assembly floor.

Waheed-ur-Rehman Para of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) supported the NC's resolution but argued that it lacked a strong call for dialogue and a full restoration of Article 370. "We submitted our own resolution, demanding special status be restored in its original form," Para said.