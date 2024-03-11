ACB Raids Srinagar NIT Professor's Assets at 5 Locations in Disproportionate Assets Case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has initiated a probe into the allegations against a professor of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Tantray, in a disproportionate assets case. The ACB, in a statement, announced the registration of a case against Tantray, highlighting the possession of substantial assets in both movable and immovable forms, along with significant cash deposits, allegedly surpassing his known sources of income.

The statement issued by the ACB disclosed that Professor Manzoor Ahmad Tantray, currently posted at NIT, Srinagar, was found in possession of assets that raised suspicions during a verification process. The accumulated wealth was deemed disproportionate to his legitimate income, prompting the ACB to take legal action.

The registered case, FIR No. 04/2024, falls under Section 5(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006. This section pertains to a public servant being in possession of pecuniary resources or property that cannot be satisfactorily accounted for concerning their known sources of income.

Following the legal proceedings, the ACB obtained search warrants from the court and simultaneously conducted searches at five different locations. These locations included Tantray's residential house in Duderhama, a shopping complex near the district hospital in Ganderbal, a rest house in Kangan, an official quarter, and the professor's office at NIT Srinagar. Additionally, a flat in Jammu was also subjected to scrutiny.