Jharkhand: 2 Killed after being Hit by Train in Jamtara

12 people were killed after being hit by a train in Jharkhand on Wednesday

A train accident has occurred in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand. At least 2 people have died after being hit by a passenger train.

Jamtara (Jharkhand): At least 2 people were killed after being hit by a train between Vidyasagar and Kala Jharia in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand on Wednesday, sources said.

According to sources, Anga Express, which was on its way from Bhagalpur to Yesvantpur was stopped due to technical reasons near Kala Jharia."Several passengers of Anga Express got down from the train and were hit by a passenger train, which was going from Asansol to Baidyanathdham on the other track," they added.

Senior government officials and police personnel have reached the spot but due to the darkness, the rescue operation is hampered. It is also understood that senior Railway officials are rushing to the spot, where the mishap occurred.

Jamtara Deputy Commissioner said, "A train ran over the passengers at Kalajharia railway station in Jamtara. Medical teams and ambulances rushed to the spot."

