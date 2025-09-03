Jitendra Singh Rathod, A Security Guard's Lifelong Mission To Honour India's Martyrs.

ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharatpur: Hailing from Surauth village, Rajasthan, Jitendra Singh Rathod's childhood dream of joining the Indian army was thwarted by financial hardships, limited education and losing vision in one eye. Despite these setbacks, his patriotic spirit found a unique expression. He dedicated his life to honouring India's martyrs.

He studied till the tenth standard, had to do duty on a broken bicycle every day and even lost the vision of one eye, yet his courage did not wane. When his dream of becoming a soldier did not come true, he chose another path of patriotism.

Rathod has been a security guard at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat, for 26 years. He was motivated after the Kargil War and by his own family's history of military service and a conversation with a martyr's father.

He was inspired by a Japanese tradition of writing letters to soldiers. Jitendra says that during the First World War, the Japanese common people wrote emotional letters to their army, and those letters are still preserved in the National Museum there.

“People here forget the martyrs with time. I wanted this not to happen, so I started writing letters to the families of the martyrs.” Rathod writes letters of gratitude to the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, acknowledging their immense loss and service.

The journey started with the first letter he wrote to the family of martyr Khadag Singh of Jhunjhunu of the 12 Jat Regiment. After this, he continued to deliver letters to the families of the martyrs. Along with writing letters, he also started collecting photographs and information about the martyrs.

Rathod recalled that on 9 February 2010, at around 2:30 in the night, he was writing letters to the families of the martyrs, when suddenly darkness fell in front of his eyes. Investigation revealed that he had a cataract and lost vision in one eye. But this difficulty strengthened his passion.

Rathod has built an archive of martyrs dating back to World War I. His collection includes 26 quintals of paper, filled with stories of martyrdom and collected over 26 years. He has collected the names, addresses, and other details of thousands of brave soldiers. He has a collection of 23,156 photographs of fallen Indian soldiers.