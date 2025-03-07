ETV Bharat / bharat

Jim Corbett National Park To Remain Closed On Holi, Strict Security Measures In Place To Prevent Poaching

The Corbett National Park is known for its biodiversity and wildlife conservation, there will be a strict watch on poachers on Holi ( ETV Bharat )

Ramnagar: The world-famous Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand will remain closed to tourists on Holi this year, officials said. The decision was taken as part of a security plan to prevent poaching activities during the festival, they said.

The administration has also ramped up security vigilance across the park’s territory to ensure the safety of the wildlife, as it is home to diverse species of wild animals and plants.

“We have also cancelled overnight stays on March 13 and 14 for security concerns. Poachers and wildlife traffickers frequently try to take advantage of the Holi festival. We have resolved to be extra watchful this time,” said an official.

“There is also a possibility of human-wildlife conflict. To prevent this, we have also increased security in populated areas so that no untoward incident occurs,” he said.

Strict Security Arrangements

The Jim Corbett administration has enhanced patrolling in vulnerable areas along the Uttar Pradesh border. At least nine special teams have been deployed across the park to monitor security measures. Furthermore, employees' leave has been cancelled so that any emergencies may be addressed swiftly.

According to officials, the morning safari will proceed on March 13, but the evening safari has been cancelled, and there will be no safari on March 14.

“Our team is continuously patrolling. We have prepared a complete plan to deal with hunters and hooligans. Tourists who were planning to visit the park during Holi will now have to re-plan their trip,” said Amit Gwaskoti, the park warden.