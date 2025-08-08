Jharkhand's Unique Tribal Society: No Dowry, No Burden Of Baraat In Weddings

Giridih: The Santhali tribal society of Jharkhand stands as a powerful example against the evil practice of dowry in marriages. Unlike many other communities, the tribal people of Jharkhand have a strong social framework that firmly rejects dowry in any form.

The commitment to respect women's dignity and treat them as equals in marriage is a cornerstone of their tradition. The Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961 penalises dowry in all forms but the tribal society of Jharkhand goes further, enforcing a social boycott against one who dares to defy this principle.

In this tribal society, there is no place for dowry demands, neither from the groom's side nor the bride's.

Sikandar Hembram, the district secretary of Savanta Susar Baisi, explains, “demanding dowry during or after a marriage leads to social ostracism, ensuring that this harmful practice does not take root in our society. This strong stance against dowry is not merely a legal mandate, but it is deeply ingrained in our cultural and social ethos. Dignity and respect of women stand above all else.”

Sikandar Hembram, narrating the tribal custom says, instead of taking dowry, the groom’s family during a marriage shows respect to the bride's parents by offering a symbolic Rs 12 to the father. The boy’s side gives a sari to the mother, grandmother, and aunts, acknowledging their efforts in raising their daughter. Here, neither dowry is taken from the bride's side nor is pressure put on the girl's side to welcome the baraatis (the groom’s party) with lavish offerings.

Additionally, the bride's brother receives a pair of bulls or something equivalent, known as "Tikla-Dangara," for farming. Yet again, these traditions are expressions of deep respect for elders, the spirit of mutual support, and above all-gender equality that are so core to Jharkhand's tribal society.

Sikander says that if the boy's side is unable to give a pair of bulls, then a system has been made to give one bull. If even a bullock cannot be afforded, then even one rupee will do.

Respect to the person who bathes the groom

Tribal community leaders say that when the baraat (Bride’s party) arrives before the wedding, a barber and a dhobhi also arrive with the baraat. In the presence of the barber, the girl's sister or aunt or grandmother bathes the boy. Then the boy is given a new cloth by the girl's side. Here, the barber and other helpers get Rs 7.50 for bathing and cleaning the boy's clothes.

There is no burden of the baraat

The burden of the baraat also does not fall on the girl's side. The boy's side bears all the expenses from the baraat to feeding the baraatis. It is said that in the marriage, the girl's side makes arrangements for the baraat's stay. Apart from this, they give only a pitcher and water along with three hadiya (utensils). The rest of the food has to be arranged by the groom's side.

The utensils for Chumawan are given to the boy and the cash is given to the girl's side. Sikander says that the girl's side is also helped with the money for Chumawan. Chumawan is a ritual performed after the completion of the main marriage ceremony. After the marriage is completed, when the bride and groom are seated for Chumawan, people offer utensils along with cash in Chumawan. If the girl's side gets the cash, the utensils are sent to the boy's house along with the girl. Here also a list is made of the goods that go to the boy's house. The Pradhans (Chiefs) of both sides exchange this list with each other's side.

Block President of Sawanta Susar Baisi and District President of Jharkhand Mukti Yuva Morcha Koleshwar Soren explain that if the girl's side is not able to welcome the baraat, then they are given help. The boy's side itself arranges for the food of the baraat.

"There is a spirit of equality that is celebrated in the tribal society. Here men and women are equals," said Soren.