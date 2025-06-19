Jharkhand's Most Wanted Criminal Nishu Held At Delhi Airport

Ranchi: Nisar Hasan alias Nishu, Jharkhand's most wanted criminal, was arrested at the Delhi Airport on Wednesday. Nisar has several serious criminal cases, including murder, registered against him in Jamshedpur, and a lookout notice for him was issued. Jharkhand Police Headquarters has confirmed the arrest.

Delhi Police have informed their Jamshedpur counterpart about Nisar's arrest, and a team of Jamshedpur Police has left for Delhi.

According to the information received, Nisar had arrived in Delhi from Bahrain when he was arrested. He was associated with the infamous gang of Amarnath Singh, who was shot dead in 2023, and was at large for a long time after committing crimes in Jamshedpur.

Nisar Hasan alias Nishu. (ETV Bharat)

Nisar is a notorious criminal of Jamshedpur and is accused of killing many people, including Vinay Singh, the national vice-president of Karni Sena. The police also seized a gun from his possession in a raid conducted at Bistupur. Jamshedpur SSP said four more persons were involved in the bombing. Nisar was earlier jailed for keeping illegal arms and seeking extortion money. Nisar had confessed that he had hurled the bomb at Ganesh's car and had also shot a bullet at him. An FIR was lodged against him at Bistupur Police Station. He went into hiding thereafter. Ganesh Singh was assaulted near a petrol pump under the Sonari police station area in December 2021. He was taken to the Tata Main Hospital in an injured condition.

After his arrest, Nisar has uploaded a video expressing apprehensions of Jharkhand Police exterminating him in a fake encounter.