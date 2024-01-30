Triangular Love of Teachers Triggers Double Murder at Jharkhand's Godda

Godda (Jharkhand) : A double murder has taken place in the Godda district on Tuesday morning due to a triangular love affair among teachers. A male teacher shot dead his two colleagues and then tried to commit suicide. This entire incident happened in the school library. There is a scare in the area due to this incident, which took place in the Chatra area of ​​Podaiyahat police station limits in the district.

The condition of the accused teacher, who attempted suicide, is serious and he is undergoing treatment in the hospital. According to the information, the accused teacher is identified as Ravi Ranjan, who shot dead his colleagues Adarsh ​​Singh and a female teacher.

After getting information about this incident, the Podaiyahat police reached the spot. The team that arrived under the leadership of police station in-charge Tarachand broke the lock of the library and took possession of both the dead bodies. The accused Ravi Ranjan, who was found in an injured condition, has been immediately sent to the hospital for treatment by the police.

This incident happened in the library of Chatra Upgraded High School. Three bullets were fired inside this library on Tuesday morning. People gathered after hearing the shots fired. After this, information about the entire matter was given to the police. The police have started investigating the case. The deceased teacher Adarsh ​​Singh is a resident of Uttar Pradesh and the female teacher is a resident of Podaiyahat police station area in Godda. The accused teacher Ravi Ranjan who murdered both of them is also a resident of Podaiyahat.