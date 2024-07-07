Jharkhand: Three People Killed After Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand): At least three people were killed and four others injured after a multi-storey building collapsed on the Bambam Path here. The incident occurred near Sita Hotel in the jurisdiction of the Nagar police station area, police said.

Three people were killed after a multi-storey building collapsed in Deoghar (ETV Bharat)

A senior police official said that the condition of the four injured is critical. "The work of evacuating people trapped in the debris is going on. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been engaged in relief and rescue work since Sunday morning," the senior police official added.

According to the official, the building is owned by one Sitakant Jha. "People were living on rent inside the building. Due to continuous rain for the last few days, the building was in a dilapidated condition. Construction work was also going on on the ground floor. After the rain on Saturday evening, the house collapsed in the wee hours on Sunday. People living on the second and third floors of the building got trapped inside it," the senior police official added.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Manish Dutt and Sunil Yadav's wife Soni Devi and the injured have been admitted to a local hospital.