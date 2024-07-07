ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand: Three People Killed After Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Deoghar

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Three people have been killed and four others injured after a multi-storey building collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar. While four people are injured. The incident occurred as the building had become dilapidated. The National Disaster Response Force has started a rescue operation.

NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations after a multi-storey building collapses in Deoghar (ETV Bharat)

Deoghar (Jharkhand): At least three people were killed and four others injured after a multi-storey building collapsed on the Bambam Path here. The incident occurred near Sita Hotel in the jurisdiction of the Nagar police station area, police said.

Three people were killed after a multi-storey building collapsed in Deoghar (ETV Bharat)

A senior police official said that the condition of the four injured is critical. "The work of evacuating people trapped in the debris is going on. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been engaged in relief and rescue work since Sunday morning," the senior police official added.

According to the official, the building is owned by one Sitakant Jha. "People were living on rent inside the building. Due to continuous rain for the last few days, the building was in a dilapidated condition. Construction work was also going on on the ground floor. After the rain on Saturday evening, the house collapsed in the wee hours on Sunday. People living on the second and third floors of the building got trapped inside it," the senior police official added.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Manish Dutt and Sunil Yadav's wife Soni Devi and the injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar Vishal Sagar reached the spot.

It is understood that the building was constructed in 1994. MP Nishikant Dubey, MLA Narayan Das, and former Jharkhand Minister Suresh Paswan visited this spot and took stock of the situation.

"A unit of NDRF is permanently stationed in Deoghar. That is why as soon as the district administration got information about the incident, on their orders, the NDRF team immediately reached the spot and started rescue work," said Dubey.

Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed after a multi-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area of Gujarat's Surat on Saturday amid heavy rain for many days.

