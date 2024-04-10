Jharkhand: Three Labourers Died after Getting Buried in Mud

Ghatshila (Jharkhand): At least three labourers died and six others injured after getting buried in mud in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, official sources said on Wednesday.

The accident happened when all the labourers were digging white soil in Matihana Panchayat of the Baharagora block area located in the Ghatshila subdivision, sources added.

According to locals, the steep soil was being excavated along the Chakulia-Bahragora main road near Kokmara village. "Many labourers were engaged in this work. During this time the soil subsided. Several labourers got buried under mud due to the mudslide," locals added.

It is understood that information was given to the Baharagora police station in charge, after which the police station in-charge Vikas Kumar and Baharagora Circle Officer (CO) Bhole Shankar Mahato immediately reached the spot.

"With the help of the administration and local people, the labourers buried in the mud were pulled out. The labourers were rushed to a Baharagora Community Health Center, where the doctors declared three of them dead on arrival," sources added.

Baharagora MLA Sameer Mahanti reached the spot and met the families of the deceased and the injured. According to the information, the digging was being done to pack the stagnant soil in plastic bags for use in coating the house.