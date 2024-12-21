25 Children Injured As School Bus Overturns in Sikidari Valley of Ranchi

Ranchi: A school bus has overturned in Sikidari Valley, leaving about 25 children injured in this accident. The injured have been sent to Medanta Hospital in Ormanjhi. The mishap occurred when the children of Rising Public School of Koderma were going to see the Hundru waterfall on an educational tour.

As soon as the information of the bus overturning was received, Rajkishore Prasad of the Jharkhand Tourism Security Committee posted at Hundru waterfall reached the spot. He informed the local police and ambulance management about it. With the help of local people, the injured children have been sent to the hospital. Rajkishore Prasad said that some children's heads have also been fractured. Some have broken legs.

There is chaos at the Medanta Hospital, Ormanjhi. The hospital authorities said that their immediate priority was to give treatment to the injured children. No information was available about the condition of the schoolchildren.

Local people said the bus was going from Koderma to Hundru Falls when it overturned in Sikidari Valley.