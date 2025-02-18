Ramgarh: 2 Women Devotees Killed In Accident En Route From Maha Kumbh To West Bengal

Ramgarh: A horrific road accident took place on Ranchi-Patna main road NH 33 when the victims were returning to Jhalda in Bengal after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh. The accident spot was near Semra forest of the Mandu police station area of ​​the Ramgarh district. Two women travelling in the car died on the spot. While four were injured, the condition of 3 remains critical.

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Both the accident vehicles have been removed from the road and brought to the police station.

According to the information, six people were travelling in the ill-fated car. Near the Reliance petrol pump of Mandu Dih, the car hit a standing truck from behind beside the Ranchi-Patna main road NH 33. The collision was so strong that the car got badly stuck behind the truck and due to the accident, two women died a painful death on the spot.

While three people including a woman in the car were seriously injured. After getting information about the incident, Mandu police reached the spot and sent all the injured to Sadar Hospital Ramgarh for treatment, where the condition of three is said to be critical.

Mandu police station in-charge Ram Pravesh Paswan said that the police had received information about the accident near Mandu Dih in the Mandu police station area. When the police reached the spot, they saw that the car was badly stuck inside the truck and people were stuck inside it, he said.