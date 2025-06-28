Jharkhand Police Zero In On International Cybercriminals Luring Unemployed Youth

Ranchi: Putting a curb on cybercrime, Jharkhand Police have sent thousands of criminals behind bars in the last two years. However, the figures don't make DGP Anurag Gupta happy as his eyes are fixed on cybercriminals from China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos who dupe people using unemployed youth from the state. "Big action is being taken against such cybercriminals. But till now, only petty criminals have been arrested," he said.

Surprisingly, these cyberthugs can beat the infamous Jamtara Gang hands down any day, given the magnanimity and the reach of the fraud they commit. Gupta said, "Usually, two types of cyber fraud are seen — small and large scale. People from districts like Jamtara are involved in the first category, while those operating offshore eye for the larger. We are zeroing in on the latter, and will send them behind bars at any cost."

The DGP said that if the money earned from fraudulent activities is found to have been deposited in any bank account, then the concerned account holder will be arrested, no matter where he is hiding. "Recently, many people who received money from fraudsters have been arrested. The meaning is clear, and it will also put a check on cybercrime activities," he added.

Highlighting the surge in instances of digital arrest cases, Gupta said foreign cybercrooks are using fake photos and IDs of police officials and lawyers to dupe people. "For digital arrest, the photo as well as the voice is of an Indian. But behind the scenes, cybercriminals from countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos are involved. If fraud calls are made from abroad through Indian numbers, then people think it is an Indian caller, and unknowingly fall into the trap of cybercriminals, ultimately losing their hard-earned money in a snap."

The CID team revealed last year that unemployed youths are being lured to Southeast Asian countries like Laos and Cambodia on the pretext of lucrative jobs, only to be used forcefully to commit cybercrimes. An FIR was lodged by the family of a victim with the Cybercrime Branch of CID, and shocking revelations came up during the investigation that some agents in Jharkhand, employed by foreign cyberthugs, hire such youth. After reaching their destinations, their passports and other identity documents are confiscated so that they can't flee. They are imparted training on how to create fake accounts on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and contact people for cyberfraud with attractive investment offers through WhatsApp chat.

The CID arrested two such agents, Wasim Khan of Giridih and Yamuna Kumar Rana of Koderma, last year and seized many incriminating evidence, including transaction-related passbooks, check books, laptops and biodata, passport and visa details of people sent abroad. However, the arrest was just the tip of the iceberg, as many agents of the racket are still active.

Gupta said an app called Pratibimb is being developed to dismantle the international cyber racket. "Pratibimb will track the location of those committing cyberfraud from abroad using Indian mobile numbers. The technical team of Jharkhand Police has started working on the app."'