Jharkhand Plane Crash: Mangled IAF Training Aircraft Located Near Ranchi, Pilots Missing

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

A trainee plane from Jamshedpur's Sonari Airport has crash-landed in Barubera, Jijika Panchayat, and is severely damaged. The aircraft lost contact with Air Traffic Control shortly after takeoff. The wreckage has been located, and rescue teams are now searching for the two missing pilots, who are presumed to have ejected during the crash.

A trainee plane that took off from Jamshedpur's Sonari Airport has crash-landed and been completely damaged.
The wreckage of the aircraft has been located in Barubera, Jijika Panchayat (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: A trainee plane that took off from Jamshedpur's Sonari Airport has crash-landed and been completely damaged. The plane, which departed at 11 am, lost contact with Air Traffic Control shortly after takeoff. There were two pilots on board, and their whereabouts remain unknown. The police and officials of Jamshedpur and Saraikela launched the search operation and they found the wreckage of the aircraft in Barubera, Jijika Panchayat.

Rescue teams, including helicopters, are actively searching for the missing pilots. Authorities from Jamshedpur and Saraikela have been involved in the search operations. It is anticipated that the pilots may have ejected during the crash landing. The search and rescue mission is going on.

