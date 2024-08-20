Jharkhand Plane Crash: Mangled IAF Training Aircraft Located Near Ranchi, Pilots Missing

Ranchi: A trainee plane that took off from Jamshedpur's Sonari Airport has crash-landed and been completely damaged. The plane, which departed at 11 am, lost contact with Air Traffic Control shortly after takeoff. There were two pilots on board, and their whereabouts remain unknown. The police and officials of Jamshedpur and Saraikela launched the search operation and they found the wreckage of the aircraft in Barubera, Jijika Panchayat.

Rescue teams, including helicopters, are actively searching for the missing pilots. Authorities from Jamshedpur and Saraikela have been involved in the search operations. It is anticipated that the pilots may have ejected during the crash landing. The search and rescue mission is going on.