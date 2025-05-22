Jharkhand’s Most Wanted Naxalite Caught In Varanasi Hospital After Gun Battle

Varanasi: Jharkhand's most wanted Naxalite Mithilesh Kumar did not reach Varanasi alone after being shot. His nephew was also with him. After the arrest of the Naxalite, surprising information has started coming to light in the investigation. Jharkhand Police and Commandos also reached the hospital and investigated. At the same time, Banaras Police has written a letter to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and asked to take action against the hospital staffer.

Jharkhand Police-Commandos camped in the hospital

Naxalite Mithilesh Kumar Yadav alias Akhilesh was undergoing treatment at Sai Medicity Hospital located in Rohit Nagar of Lanka police station area in Varanasi. He had bullet wounds in his leg and other parts of his body. Jharkhand Police and Commandos have taken over control of the entire hospital premises.

Jharkhand’s most wanted Naxalite Mithilesh Kumar was arrested while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Varanasi. (ETV Bharat)

Hospital management hid information from the police

When any patient with bullet wounds comes to the hospital, its information has to be immediately given to the police station concerned. Despite this, the hospital management hid this information. In that backdrop, preparations are being made to take strict action against the hospital as well. The Health Department has issued a notice to the hospital and sought a reply. On Thursday, ACP Bhelupur Ishan Soni also reached the spot and took stock of security and other things.

ACP said search is on for Naxal's nephew

The ACP stated that during the police investigation, it was revealed that the injured Naxalite Mithilesh had arrived at the hospital with his nephew for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the whereabouts of the nephew. The hospital admitted the Naxalite without conducting any verification or background checks prior to treatment.

CMO sought a reply from the hospital

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary says that the hospital operator has been given a notice and asked for a reply within two days. Further action will be taken based on the reply. The hospital operator has been asked to cooperate with the police in every possible way.

What happened on May 17

Official sources say that Mithilesh Kumar Yadav alias Akhilesh (38), a resident of the Garhwa district of Jharkhand. On May 17, an exchange of fire took place between security forces and Naxalites in Palamu district of Jharkhand. In this, Naxalite Mithilesh was shot in the stomach and leg. Despite this, he was successful in escaping from the spot.

The Naxalite did not let anyone know anything for 2 days. On May 20, he reached Varanasi with his nephew. Later, he was admitted to Sai Medicity Hospital located in the Lanka police station area and was undergoing treatment. Based on the input received from Jharkhand Police, Varanasi Police raided the hospital on Wednesday and caught the Naxalite. More than 24 cases are registered against the Naxalites in Palamu.

