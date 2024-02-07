Jharkhand: Two Cops Martyred in Encounter with Naxalites in Chatra

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

Updated : Feb 7, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

Representational picture

There has been an encounter between police and Naxalites in the Jori police station area of Chatra in Jharkhand on Wednesday. Two policemen have been martyred in this encounter.

Chatra/Ranchi (Jharkhand): Two policemen have been martyred in an encounter between Naxalites and police in the Berio police station area of Chatra district of Jharkhand, a senior police official added.

SDPO Sandeep Suman has confirmed the incident and also said that information about the entire matter is being sought and necessary action is being "The search operation has been intensified in the area," Suman said.

It is understood that a policeman has been injured. "The policemen were returning after destroying the opium crop when a squad of TPC Naxalite organisation suddenly attacked the police force. Two policemen were martyred. Three other policemen - Krishna, Akash and Sanjay - sustained injuries. Additional force is being rushed to the spot while the injured policemen were initially taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment but seeing their condition were being airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi," sources said.

Two martyred policemen were identified as Sikandar Singh and Shukar Ram. Martyr Sikandar Ram was a resident of Gaya in Bihar whereas martyr Shukar Ram was a resident of Palamu district of Jharkhand. Sources said that Naxalites were also shot in this encounter and that encounter between police and Naxalites is still underway.

On January 30, at least three soldiers were killed and 14 others injured during an encounter with Naxals in the border area of Bijapur and Sukma in Chhattisgarh. Bastar Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj confirmed the incident.​

Last Updated :Feb 7, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

