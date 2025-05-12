ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Jaguar Jawan Injured In IED Explosion In Chaibasa

The IED, planted by Naxalites, was triggered when the jawan accidentally stepped onto it. He was airlifted to Ranchi for further treatment after first aid.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST

Chaibasa: A soldier of the Jharkhand Jaguar unit was injured in an IED explosion under the Chhotanagpur Police Station area of Chaibasa on Monday. He was immediately airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, police said.

The blast occurred when a combined team of Jharkhand Jaguar and Cobra Battalions was engaged in a search operation. The IED, planted by Naxalites, was triggered when the jawan accidentally stepped onto it, police added. Initially, he was administered first aid.

Manoj Ratan Chautha, the DIG of Kolhan, confirmed the development and said the search operation has been intensified in the area.

On Friday, a total of 38 members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) from Chhattisgarh surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. From January this year, 265 Maoists have laid down arms, a police release said.

The cadres decided to shun the path of naxalism and lead a peaceful life with their family members, it said.

The rebels laid down their arms and surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju, after learning about the development and welfare measures undertaken by the police and CRPF for the tribal people and welfare activities for the surrendered Maoists under the 'Operation Cheyutha' programme, it added.

According to police, the organisation lost the support and trust of the tribals and, along with its outdated ideology, is obstructing the development of the agency areas. The tribals are being "terrorised" and are facing a lot of difficulties due to the "misdeeds" of the Maoists, and some innocent tribals were killed and tortured in the name of police informers by the Maoists, the release said.

The police appealed to the ultras, who wish to surrender and lead a normal life, to contact their nearest police station or district higher officials, either through their family members or in person.

