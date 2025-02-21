ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Jaguar: 17 Years Of Bravery In Fighting Naxalism Since Its Foundation

Since its formation on February 21, 2008, Jharkhand Jaguar has played a pivotal role in significantly weakening Naxalite influence and enhancing security in the region. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: "Jharkhand Jaguar is our best force," says IG Anoop Birthare, emphasizing the elite unit’s role in countering Naxalism. "Whether it’s the high hills of Parasnath, the dense forests of Saranda, or the rugged terrain of Budha Pahad, every place is within reach of Jharkhand Jaguar."

Jharkhand DGP calls the force “the diamond” of the state police, highlighting its bravery, efficiency, and strategic operations in eradicating Naxalism.

Established on February 21, 2008, Jharkhand Jaguar was formed to combat the Naxalite insurgency, which had peaked between 2000-2007. During this period, the Jharkhand Police struggled against well-organized Naxal groups, relying heavily on central forces like the CRPF. Taking inspiration from Andhra Pradesh’s Greyhounds, Jharkhand created its specialised unit to handle counterinsurgency operations.

Since its formation, Jharkhand Jaguar has eliminated 34 dreaded militants, arrested hundreds, and significantly reduced Naxal activities.

The force is equipped with ultra-modern weaponry, including AK-47s, Tavor X95 rifles, sniper rifles, and night vision devices. Currently, Jharkhand Jaguar comprises 40 assault groups and 12 bomb disposal squad (BDS) teams, which have successfully neutralized 2,157 IEDs, making the state safer.