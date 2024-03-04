Jharkhand High Court Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance of Spanish Woman Gang-Rape Case

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo-moto cognizance of the gang-rape of a Spanish woman in Dumka. A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice S Chandrasekhar sought a report from the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, state Director General of Police (DGP) and Dumka Superintendent of Police (SP).

The next hearing of the case will be on March 7. A Spanish woman, who went on a bike tour with her husband was allegedly gang-raped in Hansdiha in Dumka district on the night of March 1. The Jharkhand Police have arrested three accused in this case and the victim's statement has also been recorded.

The forensic team has also collected evidence. Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwarsaid raids are being conducted continuously to arrest other accused. "Very soon everyone will be arrested," the SP said.

According to the husband of the victim, his wife was also assaulted.

Actors Richa Chadha and Dulquer Salmaan had expressed their dismay over the horrific crime. Meanwhile, singer Chinmayi Sripaada also voiced her opinion on social media. Richa condemned the act as a reflection of the shameful state of the society and stressed that the foreigners are being treated as poorly as Indian women.

"Shameful! Indians are treating foreigners like they treat their own women. Shame on our rotten society (sic)," wrote Richa reacting to the Dumka gangrape.

Meanwhile, hours after the Spanish woman was allegedly gang-raped, a woman from Chhattisgarh, who was returning after an orchestra performance was allegedly gang-raped in Hussainabad, Palamu. Police said that the victim was drugged and all accused have been arrested in this case.