Jharkhand Fetches Rs 26,000 Crore Investment With 15,000 Employment

Ranchi/Kolkata: The Hemant Soren-led government said entrepreneurs have shown interest in investing Rs 26,000 crore in the state that aims to become an investment hub. The investment is expected to generate over 15,000 employment opportunities.
Soren met investors in the 'Advantage Jharkhand', organised under the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025 at the Biswas Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, where he gave detailed information about the plan to set up enterprises in Jharkhand.
Some investors expressed interest in opening new facilities in the state while others intended to expand their industries already operational.
To the investors' apprehensions about possible hurdles in land acquisition, Soren said the state government will take cognisance of the issues and resolve them.
"The government is moving forward with such a policy and plan to promote investment in the state, which will benefit the common people along with the investors. Our effort is to promote such industries, which create maximum employment. Go ahead to invest in this state, our government will support you," he said to the investors.
"Today, at the Advantage Jharkhand event organized under the Bengal Global Business Summit, I met many entrepreneurs and investors, where proposals for investments worth approximately ₹26 thousand crore in the state were presented. A warm welcome to all the entrepreneurs from India and abroad to Jharkhand. @BengalSummit #BGBS2025," he shared on X.
Soren informed investors about the abundant minerals in Jharkhand with huge investment potential. "For this, just as you need our support, we also need your support. With the cooperation of all, we can speed up development in Jharkhand," he said.
The Investment Proposals
- A proposal of Rs 8,485 crore has been received from SM Steel and Power Limited for the iron and steel industry. This will provide direct employment to more than 1,400 people and indirect employment to more than 3,000. Another investment of Rs 2,800 crore will go towards the power sector with 1,600 new jobs.
- The Indian Steel and Wire Product Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 1,270 crore to set up a steel and wire industry which is expected to generate over 600 jobs.
- Gajanan Ferro Private Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 1,050 crore, which will create over 900 employment.
- Voltex Rail Private Limited has proposed an investment of about Rs 4,000 crore to set up a special steel plant which will employ more than 2,000 people.
- Ramkrishna Forgings Limited has proposed an investment of over Rs 313 crore for the fabrication, grey, SG and ADI casting plant, which will employ more than 500 people.
- BMW Industries Limited has proposed an investment of about Rs 1,100 crore for a cold rolling mill plant, creating over 1,500 new jobs.
- Rashmi Metallics Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 3,800 crore for an integrated steel plant, which will employ more than 3,000 people.
- Supreme Metal Export Limited has proposed more than Rs 3,000 crore for setting up a rolled steel plant and will employ over 1,500 people.
- SKY Corp proposed an investment of more than Rs 400 crore for the manufacture of leather products. This investment will employ more than 1,000 people and will revolutionise the leather industry of Jharkhand.
The Textile Association of Jharkhand and entrepreneurs associated with the textile industry in Bengal also met Soren to express their desire to invest in Jharkhand, seeing potential for investment in the textile sector. Soren informed them the government would soon bring a new policy to expand the textile industry.
Apart from Soren, many officials including MLA Kalpana Soren, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Avinash Kumar, Secretary Manoj Kumar, Secretary Jitendra Singh and Secretary Vipra Bhal were present at the event.
