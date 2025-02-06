ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Fetches Rs 26,000 Crore Investment With 15,000 Employment

Ranchi/Kolkata: The Hemant Soren-led government said entrepreneurs have shown interest in investing Rs 26,000 crore in the state that aims to become an investment hub. The investment is expected to generate over 15,000 employment opportunities.

Soren met investors in the 'Advantage Jharkhand', organised under the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025 at the Biswas Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, where he gave detailed information about the plan to set up enterprises in Jharkhand.

Some investors expressed interest in opening new facilities in the state while others intended to expand their industries already operational.

To the investors' apprehensions about possible hurdles in land acquisition, Soren said the state government will take cognisance of the issues and resolve them.

"The government is moving forward with such a policy and plan to promote investment in the state, which will benefit the common people along with the investors. Our effort is to promote such industries, which create maximum employment. Go ahead to invest in this state, our government will support you," he said to the investors.