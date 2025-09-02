Jharkhand’s Environment Lover Aims To Develop Ranchi As Kalpataru City

Ranchi: A young environmental lover from Ramgarh is known across Jharkhand as ‘Kalpataru Mitra’ for his drive to spread awareness and plantation of the Kalpataru tree.

Nikhil Mehul has a postgraduate degree in Environmental Studies and is currently doing research in Geography. It was the 250-year-old Kalpataru trees of Doranda in Ranchi that inspired him to study the importance of this species and launch a drive to conserve it. He was drawn towards local fauna right from his childhood.

Nikhil Mehul during a plantation. (ETV Bharat)

Till now, he has managed to plant more than 2100 Kalpataru plants across Jharkhand, and several of them have grown into trees providing the local population with shade and medicinal assistance, besides helping in conserving water.

Nikhil has developed a nursery of Kalpataru saplings so that people can easily avail them. He has also provided a large number of these saplings to the Forest Department. He has also gifted these saplings to several prominent personalities, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat.

Nikhil Mehul, with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (ETV Bharat)

“The society at large will have to come forward for environmental conservation as this is not the job of the government alone,” he expressed.

He dreams of developing Ranchi as Kalpataru City. He feels that planting this tree in every corner of the city will help in environmental conservation and strengthen the social heritage of the city.

A Kalpataru Plantation (ETV Bharat)

Kalpataru tree has religious significance as well as medicinal properties, which makes it very useful for human society. It is claimed by many that its leaves, bark and roots are helpful in treating digestive and skin ailments. It is believed to grow up to 2500 years.

The environment lover with Kalpataru plantation (ETV Bharat)

Nikhil continues to inspire many youngsters in his role as Kalpataru Mitra. He has started a drive without any help coming his way, either from the government or from any other institution. It is just his drive to save the Kalpataru trees that keeps him going from one place to another, exhorting the local population to plant these trees wherever they can.

Nikhil, with a Kalpataru tree (ETV Bharat)

It is well understood by those aware of things that a tree planted today is going to give its benefits to future generations. It is felt that plantation drives alone do not yield the desired results, as the people, particularly the children, need to be told about the properties of every tree and the benefits that can be derived from it. More Nikhils are needed in every part of the country.

