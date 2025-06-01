Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) Arms And Ammunition Conspiracy Case: NIA Presses Charges Against Two

Ranchi: Two more individuals have been charged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the case involving the seizure of arms and ammunition linked to a conspiracy by the banned CPI (Maoist) in 2022 to attack security forces in Jharkhand.

The anti-terror agency has filed a chargesheet against Ranthu Oraon and Niraj Singh Kherwar from Jharkhand, taking the total number of accused in the case to 25. The two have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case was registered following a joint search operation by local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the forest area of Bulbul in Lohardaga, Jharkhand, in February 2022. Per intelligence inputs, CPI (Maoist) cadres were gathering to mount an attack on the Bauxite Mines Area, intending to avenge the arrest of their top commander, Prashant Bose.

The gathering was reportedly led by regional commander Ravindra Ganjhu, cadres Balram Oraon and Muneshwar, along with 45-60 Maoist members.

As the security forces approached the Bahabar Jungle, they faced a volley of bullets from the Maoists at Harkatta Toli and Bangla Pat. An encounter ensued, following which security personnel conducted an intense combing of the area, which yielded a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

Initially, Jharkhand Police had filed chargesheets against nine individuals in the case. Between August 2023 and May 2025, the NIA filed five supplementary charges against 23 persons, including nine accused already charged by Jharkhand police and further charged under new sections.

NIA sleuths revealed that the conspiracy was hatched to carry out violent acts and an armed rebellion, to threaten national integrity, security and sovereignty, and to destabilise the government.

Credible evidence collected by the agency against the arrested accused, including zonal commander, sub-zonal commander, area commander and armed cadres, had also exposed complicity of other CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground supporters. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the remaining co-conspirators as part of the NIA's broader strategy to dismantle the Maoist network across the country.