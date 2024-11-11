ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Converted Into 'Dharmashala' For Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Infiltrators: Yogi Adityanath

Ranchi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of converting the state into a 'dharmashala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Adityanath said a double-engine government was needed in Jharkhand for "treatment" of mafia, stone pelters and those spreading anarchy and creating disturbances in festivals.

"Jharkhand has been converted into a 'dharmashala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators who have been given free rein to spread anarchy," he claimed, while addressing an election rally at Bhawnathpur in Garhwa. He urged people to remain united, saying if divided they will be wiped out.

"Batenge to katenge, ek rahenge to safe rahege (If divided, we will be wiped out, if united, we will remain safe)," he said. Adityanath alleged that the JMM-led government in Jharkhand fuelled corruption, anarchy and loot of natural resources.

In an apparent reference to the Soren family, Lalu Prasad's family and the Gandhi family, he alleged that three families in Ranchi, Patna and Delhi indulged in loot and corruption for personal growth.