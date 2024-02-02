Jharkhand Congress, JMM MLAs Land in Hyderabad to Thwart BJP's 'Poaching' Attempt

Jharkhand Congress, JMM MLAs land in Hyderabad

Ranchi(Jharkhand): On a day when Champai Soren took oath as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand, a high drama unfolded over Jharkhand Congress and JMM MLAs' plan to leave for Hyderabad to thwart the BJP's possible poaching attempt. A total of 36 MLAs belonging to JMM and Congress parties reached Hyderabad on a private flight on Friday.

Champai Soren has to prove the majority on the floor of the Assembly on February 5. In this backdrop, MLAs of JMM and Congress have been shifted to Hyderabad. Telangana State Congress in-charge Deepa Das Munchi also accompanied them. The remaining MLAs will reach Hyderabad tonight.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar is looking after the MLAs, who are reportedly staying at a resort at Shamirpet in Hyderabad. The total number of Jharkhand Assembly seats is 81 and the government need more than 41 candidates' support to win the trust vote. As a result, a high-voltage drama was going on in Jharkhand politics.

Reacting to the development, minister of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Banna Gupta, who is a part of the group, said, "You will witness our strength on the floor of the House." One of the JMM MLAs Hafizul Hassan on being asked about the visit said, "I am going to Hyderabad to eat biryani".

Earlier, tension prevailed over the delay in the appointment of Champai Soren as the next Chief Minister by the Governor, MLAs from Jharkhand were about to be shifted on two chartered planes to Hyderabad on Thursday. Hyderabad, which is the capital of Telangana and governed by the Congress, was chosen as a safe destination.

However, the planes could not take off due to poor visibility on Thursday, airport sources said. The MLAs, who waited for around two hours at the airport, returned to the Circuit House.