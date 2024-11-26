ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand CM Soren Invites, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi For His Swearing-In Ceremony

Hemant Soren met Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday and invited them for his oath-taking.

Jharkhand CM Soren Invites, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi For His Swearing-In Ceremony
File photo of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as former party chief Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday and invited them for his oath-taking. Soren later also met AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his wife and invited them for his oath-taking on November 28. Soren led the ruling INDIA bloc to a stunning second straight term in office in Jharkhand.

"Today in Delhi, I met the Congress president respected Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi ji and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji and invited them to attend the swearing-in ceremony of 'Abua' (our) government on November 28," Soren said in a post in Hindi on X.

He also shared pictures of the meeting with Kharge and Gandhis. He was accompanied by his wife Kalpana Soren. "Today I met the National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party, elder brother Arvind Kejriwal ji and his wife Sunita Kejriwal ji in Delhi and invited them to attend the swearing-in ceremony of 'Abua' (Our) Government on 28th November.

Kharge also shared pictures of his meeting with Soren and his wife and said, "Hearty congratulations to Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren and all the colleagues of our alliance for this victory of the people." In a stunning comeback, Soren's JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA, which managed only 24 seats.

