Jharkhand CM Arrives in Delhi; To Meet Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: After the formation of the new cabinet in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Champai Soren, along with state Congress President Rajesh Thakur arrived at Jharkhand Bhawan in the national capital on Saturday. Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur on Saturday said that CM Soren will meet Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Some MLAs, who are upset about not being part of the cabinet are in the national capital to discuss their concerns with Mallikarjun Kharge. "Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will be meeting Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the formation of the new cabinet. We will also meet other leaders of the party...The MLAs have come to Delhi to convey their issues," Thakur told ANI.

Amid speculation of a possible rift between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress over the new cabinet, former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brother and party leader Basant Soren said that Congress MLAs had some doubts that have been removed.

"No one is upset. They (Congress MLAs) had some doubts but all of that has been removed. Our family is united. Everyone is satisfied now. I am going to Delhi," Basant Soren said. As eight ministers took oath in the new Champai Soren cabinet in Jharkhand on Saturday, some Congress MLAs expressed discontent with the expansion that allegedly excluded new faces which was their demand.

Congress MLA Dipika Pandey Singh claimed that they presented their thoughts before the cabinet took the oath. "We demanded that if the new government was being formed and the cabinet was being reshuffled, then new faces should have been given a chance," Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Congress MLA Anup Singh said that the MLAs have intimated the Pradesh Congress Committee president about their concern and their demand remains the same. "We are 12 people in total. We have shared our concern with our PCC president through a letter. Our demand is the same as before," Anup Singh said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday allotted portfolios to ministers, by keeping the departments like home and personnel for himself. Earlier on February 2, Champai Soren was sworn in as chief minister of the state and on February 5, the coalition government won the floor test with a 47:29 majority.