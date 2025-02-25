ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Class 10 Exam Paper Leak Case: 10 Persons Arrested

Ranchi: Police on Tuesday picked up six more persons in connection with the Class 10 board exam paper leak case in Jharkhand, taking the total number of arrests to 10, an official said.

Amid the uproar over the paper leak of Jharkahd Academic Council's (JAC) Class 10 Examination, police said a boy while unloading the papers from a truck in Giridih tore the bundle with a blade and made the paper viral after photocopying. Many documents including the paper have been seized from his house, they added.

"About 10 arrests have been made by a team under the Koderma SP in the case and all are being questioned now. A boy, who works as a labourer, carried out the incident while unloading the question papers from a truck in Giridih. He tore the bundle with a blade and took out the question paper. The police have also arrested him," Anurag Gupta, DGP, said. The six persons were arrested by Koderma police from Giridih district, he added.

Koderma SDPO Anil Kumar Singh said the arrests were made following a raid in the Barganda area under the Town Police Station.