Father's Fight Against Injustice to Continue: Hemant After Shibu Soren's Demise

Ranchi: A day after veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren, fondly known as 'Dishom Guru', died, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote an emotional note, stating that his father's fight against injustice would continue. The CM also said he was passing through the most difficult phase of his life after the demise of his father.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder breathed his last at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi at the age of 81. The former three-time Chief Minister of Jharkhand had been undergoing treatment here for a prolonged illness.

"I am going through the toughest days of my life. Not only has the shadow of a father been taken from me, but a pillar of Jharkhand’s soul has departed. I didn’t just call him ‘Baba.’ He was my guide, the root of my thoughts, and that forest-like shade that protected thousands and lakhs of Jharkhandis from the scorching sun and injustice, "the Jharkhand CM posted on X.

He further recalled Shibu Soren's struggle from being born in a poor family to becoming the most influential voice for the tribals, saying, "My Baba’s beginnings were very humble. Born in that small house in Nemra village, where there was poverty, there was hunger, but there was courage. In his childhood, he lost his father. The exploitation of the landlords gave him a fire that made him a fighter for his entire life."

Soren promised not to let Jharkhand bow and vowed to work to realise his father's dreams by working for the oppressed and the poor. The JMM leader said he will put his feet in his father's shoes to wage a war against injustice.

"The dream you saw is now my promise. I will not let Jharkhand bow down; I will not let your name fade away. Your struggle will not remain incomplete. Baba, now you rest. You have fulfilled your duty. Now we must walk in your footsteps. Jharkhand will remain indebted to you. I, your son, will keep your promise," he added.

