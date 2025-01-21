Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce Urges Govt To Promote Textiles Sector In Budget

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday suggested the Hemant Soren-led government include measures to promote the textile industry in the upcoming budget, taking advantage of the current situation Bangladesh is going through. The budget will not only present a glimpse of the rural economy but also zero in on revenue collection by promoting the industrial sector while emphasising sustainable, inclusive and all-round development.

Paresh Gattani, president of the Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce, has proposed this to Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore stressing the need to create a landbank to lure big industries and said the textile policy of the state government is the best compared to other states of the country.

He said given the current turmoil in Bangladesh, if the state government provides land, security, electricity and water to the textile industry and encourages them to set up manufacturing units, then many Bangladeshi firms can come here. If 8-10 textile industries come from Bangladesh, then this place will be transformed and the chamber of commerce will fully cooperate with the government in this process. The Chamber focused on industry, housing and mining sectors.

"The government is emphasising revenue collection. There are many such sectors in this direction, from where revenue collection will start as soon as the work starts. About 40 per cent of the mines and minerals of the entire country are buried in Jharkhand, whereas in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, it is much less. Despite this, we are far behind in garnering revenue. The situation is that Rs 10,500 crore revenue is being collected in Jharkhand against over Rs 5,000 crore in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Due to the non-auction of mines, there is a loss in revenue which the Chamber has informed the government about," Gattani said.

The Chamber has advised the government the mining sector faces many obstacles. Along with the forest area, there are some complaints from local people, which should be resolved by the government which should go ahead after completing all the procedures at its level before allotting mines like Odisha and Chhattisgarh, otherwise the problems keep arising.