ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister, Jharkhand BJP Chief Among 12,051 Booked After Clashes With Police In Ranchi BJYM Rally

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members take out a torch rally against the Jharkhand Government, in Ranchi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

Ranchi: Several prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Sanjay Sethi, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Amar Kumar Bauri, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, and the party's Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi, were among the prominent names in the FIR registered on Saturday by Jharkhand Police.

They were allegedly involved in clashes with the police during a BJYM rally in the state's capital city Ranchi. According to officials, FIR was registered against 12,000 people, including 51 identified individuals.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha confirmed that an FIR has been lodged at Ranchi's Lalpur Police Station on the statement of the magistrate. He added that action would be taken soon against those named in the FIR.