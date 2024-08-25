Union Minister, Jharkhand BJP Chief Among 12,051 Booked After Clashes With Police In Ranchi BJYM Rally

Ranchi: Several prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Sanjay Sethi, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Amar Kumar Bauri, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, and the party's Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi, were among the prominent names in the FIR registered on Saturday by Jharkhand Police.
They were allegedly involved in clashes with the police during a BJYM rally in the state's capital city Ranchi. According to officials, FIR was registered against 12,000 people, including 51 identified individuals.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha confirmed that an FIR has been lodged at Ranchi's Lalpur Police Station on the statement of the magistrate. He added that action would be taken soon against those named in the FIR.
Meanwhile, BJP workers on Saturday staged demonstrations at all district headquarters and police stations against the police action on Friday. Effigy of Chief Minister Hemant Soren was burned during these demonstrations.
भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के द्वारा आगामी 23 अगस्त को रांची के मोरहाबादी मैदान में होने वाली #युवा_आक्रोश_रैली के पुर्व आज युवा मोर्चा रांची महानगर के कार्यकर्ताओं ने जयपाल सिंह मुंडा स्टेडियम से अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक तक मशाल जुलूस निकाला।— BJYM Jharkhand (@BJYMinJH) August 21, 2024
जिसमे मुख्य रूप से प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व 1/2 pic.twitter.com/34NkDsvcGY
The youth workers of BJP clashed with police while marching to the CM's residence during their 'Yuva Aakrosh Rally' against the government's inaction to fulfil election promises in Ranchi on Friday. The police used tear gas shells and water cannons and fired rubber bullets to disperse the BJYM workers. Both sides claimed that several protesters and policemen were injured in the melee.
The district administration had enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, within a 500-metre radius of the venue, the Morabadi Ground, excluding the premises.
