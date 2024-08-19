ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand BJP Chief Denies Talks with Champai Soren about Joining Party

Ranchi : Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Monday said no discussions had yet taken place with JMM leader Champai Soren regarding his potential switch to the BJP. Marandi noted that Soren, a former chief minister and seasoned politician, would decide his own path.

"No talk was held yet with Champai Soren. He is a seasoned politician and has been part of the separate Jharkhand movement. He will himself decide his own path," Marandi said.

Champai Soren, amid speculations about joining the BJP, arrived in Delhi on Sunday afternoon. Later he took to social media to express his "bitter humiliation" during his tenure as chief minister, which he said prompted him to explore alternative political paths.

Mentioning Champai's post, Marandi said, "It indicates that he was deeply hurt. He felt humiliated the way he was removed from the CM's post."

In his post, Soren recounted being asked to resign during a party legislators' meeting on July 3, which he said hurt his self-respect.

At the same meeting, Champai had announced that a "new chapter in my life is going to begin from today," and outlined three options - retire from politics, form a new political outfit, or seek an ally to move forward with.