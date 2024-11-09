ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi, Congress In Palamu

Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand.

File - Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves to the crowd during a public meeting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Sangli on Friday (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 12 minutes ago

Palamu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that till the time BJP is there the minorities will not be given reservation.

He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying that even Rahul Gandhi's fourth generation cannot restore Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a poll rally in Palamu in BJP candidate from Chhatarpur Pushpa Devi, Shah appealed to the electorate to vote for the saffron party.

Amit Shah addressing a poll rally in Palamu in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Amit Shah referred to the 10 per cent reservation given to the minority community when Congress was in power in Maharashtra. "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, till the BJP is there, till then no reservation can be given to minorities. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi also speak about restoring Article 370, but once again till the BJP is there, even Rahul Gandhi's fourth generation cannot do it," Shah said.

Shah also alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has insulted the Constitution. "The book which Rahul Gandhi always carries with him as Constitution is just a paper. Rahul Gandhi has insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution.

"The Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and RJD want to reduce the reservation given to Adivasis and in turn give it to minorities. A lot of time was taken to implement the Mandal Commission report while the report of Babasahed Kelkar was not even made public," Shah alleged.

He also alleged that the Jharkhand government was supporting intruders and for the sake of the vote-bank they are promoting intruders. "When the BJP opposes it, then they say that the matter is politicised. If the BJP comes to power, we will stop giving land to intruders, who will also be thrown out," he added.

He also said that if the saffron party comes to power, then the corrupt will be hanged. "The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the paper leaks and the BJP will give jobs to five lakh youths in the next five years. From 2004 to 2014, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, Jharkhand was given Rs 84,000 crore while when the BJP was in power from 2014 to 2024, the state got Rs 3.99 lakh crore. In the entire country, the most corrupt government is in Jharkhand," Shah said.

Meanwhile, Shah also addressed a rally in the Potka Assembly seat in East Sinhbhum district. The BJP has fielded the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda - Meera Munda - from the seat. Shah attacked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance. He said that the JMM-led government in Congress has "eaten" the Rs three lakh crore, which has been given by the Centre.

He said that if the BJP comes to power, the unemployed youth will be given a stipend.

TAGGED:

