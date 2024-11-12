ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Voting On 43 Seats On Wednesday In First Phase

The polling for the first phase of the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly polls will take place on Wednesday.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Voting On 43 Seats On Wednesday In First Phase
Info graphic for first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 59 minutes ago

Ranchi: Polling for the 43 seats in the first phase of the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly polls will take place on November 13 as the state has geared up for the democratic exercise.

The campaigning for the polls ended on Tuesday evening and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in the state. He asked the voters to vote for the BJP.

The BJP is aiming to come back to power in the state while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance is hoping to retain power in the state. The JMM is contesting the polls along with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the campaign for the JMM and Congress. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought votes for the alliance and listed the achievements of his government.

A total of 1.37 crore voters out of the total 2,60 crore are eligible to participate in the voting on November 13. Altogether 683 candidates - 609 men, 73 women and a third gender person - are in the fray in 43 seats, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said.

Out of the 43, 17 seats are reserved for general, 20 for scheduled tribes and 6 seats for scheduled castes. A total of 15,344 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of elections. Out of them, 12,716 booths are located in rural areas and 2,628 booths in urban areas.

