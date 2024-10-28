Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP of Wanting to Divide People of Jharkhand

Godda: A nomination meeting was organised at Siktia in Jharkhand on Monday in support of RJD candidate Sanjay Yadav from India Bloc. Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed the meeting.

During this, Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP government at the center of trying to topple the Jharkhand government but the coalition rule could not yield. Tejashwi Yadav said that the BJP government wanted to make Lalu Prasad Yadav bow down but neither Lalu Prasad has done that before the BJP leaders nor are we going to bow down.

BJP accused of dividing society

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav said that today there is peace in Jharkhand and people of all castes and religions are living together in unity in the state, but the BJP wants to create differences among them. In such a situation, he said he would like to see that the Mahagathbandhan government is formed again in Jharkhand and Hemant Soren becomes the Chief Minister once more. If this is done, there will be a lot of happiness in the lives of common people and the poor, he said.

Bangladeshi infiltration

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that today all the mothers and sisters in Jharkhand are getting the benefit of Maiya Samman Yojana, farmers' loans have been waived, 200 units of free electricity have been provided. He said that if the code of conduct was not implemented, a large number of youth would have got employment.

Soren said that the big leaders of BJP come to Jharkhand today and talk big, but after the elections, no one will be seen. CM Hemant Soren said that the BJP people have spread the rumour of Bangladeshi infiltration in the elections.

Hemant Soren targeted the BJP and said that they obstructed the development of Jharkhand, sent him to jail and made every possible effort to topple the state government, but they did not succeed in that. He appealed to the people to elect the Mahagathbandhan government again and give him an opportunity to serve. Minister Deepika Pandey Singh also addressed the gathering.