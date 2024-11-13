Voting underway for Raipur City South Assembly by-elections. BJP has fielded Sunil Kumar Soni, a former MP and mayor, while Congress has fielded Akash Sharma, the president of the Youth Congress state unit.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | First Phase Voting For 43 Seats Begins
Polling begins on Wednesday morning for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections, the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala, and by-polls in 33 assembly seats across 11 states.
Jharkhand is geared up for polling in 43 of the 81 assembly seats in the first phase on Wednesday, when the electoral fate of 683 candidates, including former chief minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora will be decided, officials said.
Polling is scheduled to begin around 7 am in 43 assembly constituencies in 15 districts, and will continue till 5 pm.
However, in 950 booths, voting will end at 4 pm, though people standing in the queue at that time will be able to exercise their franchise.
While the JMM-led coalition is seeking to retain power in a tough contest with BJP-led NDA by riding on its welfare schemes including Maiyan Samman Yojana the saffron party has raised the election pitch through an aggressive Hindutva pitch, including infiltration and corruption by the current dispensation.
Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma held a number of rallies where they attacked the JMM-led coalition over corruption and infiltration.
INDIA bloc leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren campaigned, promising welfare schemes and accusing the BJP-led Centre of "unleashing" all central agencies including ED, CBI and I-T against the opposition.
A total of 1.37 crore voters out of the total 2.60 crore are eligible to participate in the voting on Wednesday. Of the 683 candidates, 609 are men, 73 women and one of the third gender person.
Out of the 43 seats, 17 are reserved for general category candidates, 20 for Scheduled Tribes and six for Scheduled Castes.
A total of 15,344 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of elections. Of those, 12,716 are located in rural areas and 2,628 in urban areas.
Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said all preparations for voting have been completed and polling personnel have reached the stations.
Mock polls will begin at 5.30 am, he said.
LIVE FEED
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Chhattisgarh: Voting Underway For Raipur City South Assembly By-Elections
#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Voting underway for Raipur City South Assembly by-elections— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024
BJP has fielded Sunil Kumar Soni, a former MP and mayor, while Congress has fielded Akash Sharma, the president of the Youth Congress state unit. pic.twitter.com/KEDX8M4but
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Voters Queue To Exercise Their Franchise
People stand in queue outside a polling booth at a polling booth in Lailuri to cast their vote for the Nagaon Assembly by-poll.
VIDEO | West Bengal: People stand in queue outside a polling booth at a polling booth in Lailuri to cast their vote for #Nagaon Assembly bypoll.#Bypoll #Byelections2024— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hTjDDUiXtA
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Polling Begins
Polling begins on Wednesday morning for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections, the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala, and by-polls in 33 assembly seats across 11 states. In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA is looking to oust the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, a seat previously won by her brother Rahul Gandhi. After winning both seats in Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, Rahul decided to retain the family stronghold of Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has also campaigned in Wayanad for his sister Priyanka. Priyanka Gandhi is contesting against Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Satyan Mokeri and the BJP's Navya Haridas in the by-polls. The Chelakkara Assembly seat in Thrissur district will also go to the polls on Wednesday. Jharkhand will hold elections in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the first phase covering forty-three seats.
#WATCH | Voting begins for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections; In this phase, voting is taking place on 43 out of 81 seats.— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024
Visuals from a polling centre in Jamshedpur pic.twitter.com/cqSwJqSV6c
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | 'Ready For The Polls', Says Chief Electoral Officer
Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, says, "Polling for the first phase will be held in 43 Assembly constituencies today. The preparations have been completed. The administration is ready to conduct peaceful elections. CCTV control has been set up...Voting is not only a right but a big responsibility for every citizen..."
#WAYCH | Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, says, "Polling for the first phase will be held in 43 Assembly constituencies today. The preparations have been completed. The administration is ready to conduct peaceful elections. CCTV control has been set up...Voting… pic.twitter.com/fDOicWmf4R— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Mock Poll Underway In Wayanad
Mock polling is underway at a polling booth in Kalpetta, Wayanad ahead of voting for Lok Sabha bypoll. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Mock Poll Being Conducted At Polling Booths In Ranchi
Mock poll being conducted at a polling station set up at St Francis School, Ranchi. Voting on 43 of the 81 assembly seats in the first phase will be held today. The electoral fate of 683 candidates, including former chief minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora will be decided in this phase.
VIDEO | #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024: Mock poll being conducted at a polling station set up at St Francis School, Ranchi.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 13, 2024
Voting on 43 of the 81 assembly seats in the first phase will be held today. The electoral fate of 683 candidates, including former chief minister… pic.twitter.com/w9lzGaatPX
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Mock Poll Underway
The mock poll begins at the polling booth in St Anna Convent Purulia Road, in Ranchi. Voting will take place in 43 Assembly constituencies today in first phase
#WATCH | Jharkhand | Mock poll begins at the polling booth in St Anna Convent Purulia Road, in Ranchi.— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024
Voting will take place in 43 Assembly constituencies today in first phase of #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/hWoK8NAQI5
