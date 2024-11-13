Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | First Phase Voting For 43 Seats Begins

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates | Polling Begins

Polling begins on Wednesday morning for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections, the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala, and by-polls in 33 assembly seats across 11 states. In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA is looking to oust the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut from Wayanad, a seat previously won by her brother Rahul Gandhi. After winning both seats in Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, Rahul decided to retain the family stronghold of Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has also campaigned in Wayanad for his sister Priyanka. Priyanka Gandhi is contesting against Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Satyan Mokeri and the BJP's Navya Haridas in the by-polls. The Chelakkara Assembly seat in Thrissur district will also go to the polls on Wednesday. Jharkhand will hold elections in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the first phase covering forty-three seats.