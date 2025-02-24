ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Assembly Budget Session Starts Amid Hustle And Bustle

The Budget Session kicked off without the Leader of the Opposition as the BJP is still indifferent in selecting the leader of the legislative party.

A file photo of Jharkhand assembly.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 4:46 PM IST

Ranchi: The Budget Session of the Jharkhand Assembly, from February 24 to March 27, started amid hustle and bustle with the gubernatorial address by Santosh Kumar Sharma.

After being accorded the traditional guard of honour, Sharma was welcomed by Speaker Rabindranath Mahato with a bouquet, in the presence of Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Home Secretary Vandana Dadel.

The governor's address highlighted the government's commitment to curb corruption and its achievements. During the speech, MLAs of the party in opposition, BJP, raised slogans against the government's achievements.

In his media address, the governor said the Budget Session is important and the opposition will also cooperate fully. "There will be a good discussion in the House to take important decisions. The opposition will also play an important role with good conduct and manners under the form of the democratic system," he said.

The proceedings of the house started without the Leader of the Opposition. Before the session began, it was expected that the Leader of the Opposition would be selected, but it did not happen. BJP is still indifferent in selecting the leader of the legislative party. Due to this, the House is yet to get the LoP.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived at the assembly with his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren who were welcomed with a bouquet by Tiwari, Dadel, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore and assembly secretary-in-charge Manik Lal Hembram.

