Aman Saw Encounter: 38 Bullets Used To Kill Gangster; Family Members Arrive To Collect Dead Body

Ranchi/Palamu: A piece of paper containing a mobile number has been recovered from the pocket of gangster Aman Sahu, who was killed in an encounter with Jharkhand ATS in Palamu on Tuesday. Aman Saw had written a name and the mobile number on a piece of paper and kept it in his pocket. Thousands of rupees of cash were found in his pocket. The police are verifying the recovered mobile number.

ATS SP Rishabh Jha inspected the incident in the Chainpur police station area of ​​Palamu. The panchnama of Aman Sahu's body was done in the presence of a magistrate and FSL. Both the bombs recovered from the spot have been destroyed by the bomb squad. After the search operation in the area of ​​the spot and Panchnama of the body, the post-mortem of Aman Sahu's body was done after 9 pm on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, the state police launched an extensive operation and arrested three alleged members of the Saw gang. The police carried out raids across the state to apprehend them. The arrested three gangsters were identified as Ajay Singh, Sameer Bagchi alias Kallu Bengali, and Wasim Ansari.

After the post-mortem of the gangster's body was conducted after 9 pm on Tuesday night, his family members reached Palamu on Wednesday evening to take his body for conducting last rites. The gangster's brother-in-law Santosh Kumar and cousin Krishna Saw arrived in Palamu.

A medical board was formed in Medinirai Medical College and Hospital under the leadership of Dr. RK Ranjan, Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh, Dr. Uday Kumar Singh. The post-mortem of Aman Sahu was conducted by them. During this, only one bullet was found stuck in his body in the X-ray of the dead body, the rest of the bullets had passed through the body.

In the Aman Saw encounter, ATS had to use 38 rounds of bullets to kill the gangster.

Aman, who entered the world of crime in 2012 as a petty criminal, soon became the biggest criminal in Jharkhand. Aman Saw established his network from Jharkhand to countries like Nepal, Singapore and Azerbaijan. He used to send the numbers of coal traders, businessmen, transporters and company representatives to criminals who used to call and extort from abroad. Aman had alleged links with big gangsters like Lawrence.

ATS had found in its investigation that Aman Sahu had invested money in Nepal through his close associate Narayan Thapa. The help of hawala operatives was also taken by the gang to send the extortion money abroad. After Singapore, Sunil Meena alias Mayank Singh of Aman Sahu's gang had made Azerbaijan his hideout, where he was arrested in December 2024, but even after Sunil's arrest, threatening calls were continuously being made to businessmen in the name of Mayank Singh. (with agency inputs)