15 Naxals Surrender before Jharkhand Police

Ranchi (Jharkhand): As many as 15 Naxalites active in Saranda of Kolhan and Chaibasa on Thursday surrendered together before Jharkhand Police, sources said. All those who surrendered were Naxalites of the Misir Besra squad carrying a reward of Rs one crore. The surrender of hardcore Naxalites ahead of the Lok Sabha elections is a big achievement for the Jharkhand Police.

The Naxals who have surrendered have been identified as Pradhan Koda alias Deven Koda (45), Chandramohan alias Chandro Angaria alias Roshan (29), Pagla Gop alias Ghasiram Gop (49), Vijay Boypai alias Aman Boypai (23), Ganga Ram Purti alias Motra Purti (19), Boyo Whip (46), Jogen Koda (44), Pelong Koda alias Neesha Koda (19), Sonu Champia (19), Ramja Purti alias Dugud Purti (49), Sohan Singh Hembram alias Seenu (24), Doran Champia alias Golmay (23), Sushil alias Moga Champia (50) and Mani Champia (40).

Big blow to Naxalites in Kolhan

According to information received from police sources, 12 Naxalites active in the forests of Kolhan and Saranda of Chaibasa district of Jharkhand have laid down their arms before the police.

"All 12 Naxalites had contacted the Chaibasa police saying that they wanted to leave the jungle and return to the mainstream. Trusting the police, all 12 people came out of the forest and laid down their weapons," sources added.

Saranda and Kolhan are the only areas in Jharkhand where CPI Maoists have some strength left, but the simultaneous surrender of 12 Naxalite cadres has dealt a big blow to the Naxalites in Kolhan.

Manoj Ratan Chouthe, DIG Kolhan, said, "This has never been an ideological fight for the CPI-Maoist. Its only objective has been to collect levies and establish its brotherhood among the people by committing murders. People are also exploited in the organisation. Influenced by the surrender policy of Jharkhand Police. 15 Maoists have surrendered."

Chaibasa Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said as a result of the continuous campaign conducted since 2022 under West Singhbhum, Chaibasa district, a total of 161 Naxalites have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. In 2022 and 2023, a total of 11 Naxalites surrendered before the police and a large quantity of 375 explosives, weapons, cartridges and other items of daily use were recovered.

Meanwhile, on April 5, at least three Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, police said. One of them was carrying a bounty of Rs three lakh.

The Naxalites surrendered themselves before Sukma Police saying they were disappointed with the ideology and attitude of the Maosist towards tribals. Also, they said that they were impressed by the government's rehabilitation campaign called 'Puna Narkom' (meaning New Dawn, New Beginning), a senior police official had said.