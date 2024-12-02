ETV Bharat / bharat

Jhansi Medical College Fire Toll Climbs To 19 As Another Infant Dies

Jhansi: With the death of another infant undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jhansi, the toll in the blaze at the NICU of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College climbed to 19.

The victim was discharged on November 20 after doctors found him to be healthy. But he was admitted to a private hospital the very next day after his condition deteriorated. At 5 pm, the private hospital informed Kriparam, the father, that the child's condition was critical and needed to be shifted to Gwalior for treatment. During this time, the child died.

Kriparam, a resident of Garautha Tehsi, said he received Rs 50,000 as compensation from the government and spent Rs 80,000 for treatment.

The death of 10 newborns in a massive fire that broke out on November 15 in the medical college of Jhansi came as a shocker to the people. Children who were discharged from the hospital kept dying in the following weeks.