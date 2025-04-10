Jhansi Man Seeks Admin's Help For Wife's Constant Threat

Jhansi: A video has gone viral from the Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh, where a man has complained about receiving constant threats from his wife, who, according to the person, is in an illicit relationship with a local BJP councillor. The threat includes putting the husband and their son into a drum and murdering them, etc.

Pawan, the husband, works as a contractor with the National Health Mission in the Mahoba District Hospital, while his wife is a clerical staff member at the Government Girls Inter College in Mauranipur. Due to a conjugal dispute, both have been living separately for quite some time. Their son is six years old.

"My wife is in an illicit relationship with someone else. When I opposed it several times, she kept threatening to implicate me. She and her lover can kill me and my child and pack our bodies in a drum. I request the administration to take action against her and her lover," Pawan is heard saying in the video.

"On Tuesday night, I wanted to talk to my child on a video call. My wife picked it up and showed the child's face. That time I realised that there was someone with her. On this, I sent the police to the house. When the police arrived, the BJP councilor was found inside the house. When the people of the neighbourhood were making a video, the councilor tried to threaten the police and the people," he added.

Pawan said the councillor was brought to the police station, but was later released on the wife's plea. "My wife can live with whoever she wants to. It does not matter to me, but nothing should happen to my child. Now she is threatening me that whatever she had to uproot, she has uprooted. I do not want to live with her, because I do not trust her anymore. Even if I try to live with her, tomorrow my body can be found in the drum," he added.

CO Ramveer Singh said, "A video has gone viral from Mauranipur, in which a young man is seen coming out of the woman's house. The police caught him and brought him to the police station. The woman told the police that she called the person to buy medicine as she had a stomachache. No complaint has been received so far. Legal action will be taken after investigating the video in detail."